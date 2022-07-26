Luis Suárez has ended the speculation over his future by announcing his imminent return to Uruguay’s Nacional.

The 35-year-old striker had been linked with a move to MLS, particularly LAFC, as well as clubs in the Middle East. He claimed in an interview earlier this month, even, that he had offers from “five or six” MLS teams. However, Suárez put the rumors and reports to rest in a video on social media, where he confirmed he has a “pre-agreement” with Nacional.

“It was impossible to reject this opportunity to have the chance to play for Nacional again,” Suárez said. “And well, we have a pre-agreement with the club in which more details will be discussed in the next few hours, and we hope that it will be the deal we all want.”

The former Barcelona star began his professional career at the Montevideo club, which he joined in 2001. Suárez then left Nacional in 2006 for Dutch side Groningen in a €800,000 transfer that kicked off a series of moves taking him to Ajax, Liverpool, Barça and Atlético Madrid.

Last year with Atlético, the striker scored 13 goals across 45 appearances in all competitions. He returns to the Uruguayan Primera División having won five La Liga titles, one Eredivisie title and a Champions League trophy, along with the Copa America in 2011.

Last week, thousands of Nacional fans wore masks of Suárez’s face in an attempt to entice the forward to return to the club. In 2005–06, he won the Primera División title with Nacional, who trails only archrival Peñarol for most league titles in Uruguayan history.

Suárez is Uruguay’s all-time leading goalscorer with 68 goals in 132 appearances and is expected to play a part in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup this fall, where Uruguay shares a group with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea.

