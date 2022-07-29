Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

NC Courage Player Declines to Play in Team’s Pride Night Game

Jaelene Daniels, a defender and forward for the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage, will not play in the team’s Pride Night game against the Washington Spirit on Friday.

A spokesperson said in a statement to WRAL-TV in North Carolina that Daniels made the decision to not wear the team’s Pride jersey.

“While we're disappointed with her choice, we respect her [Daniels] right to make that decision for herself,” the statement read, per WRAL.com.

While most Pride festivities and celebrations to honor the LGBTQIA+ community typically take place in June, the team postponed its initial game because of COVID-19 protocols. Currently, North Carolina’s website displays a rainbow theme at the top as part of its excitement to host its first Pride festival ahead of Friday’s game.

Daniels once declined to play for the U.S. women’s national team in 2017 because the team was wearing a Pride jersey. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Daniels came out of retirement on Dec. 19, 2021, signing a one-year deal with a one-year option to play for the Courage, a move that was widely scrutinized at the time. However, after her signing, the 29-year-old shared a statement discussing her commitment to her faith and “desire” to love people wasn’t “based on their belief system or sexuality.”

“I pray and firmly believe that my teammates know how much I cherish them, respect them and love them,” the statement further added, per WRAL.

Following Daniels’s comments, the team released a statement in December regarding her comments as supporters of the team voiced their concerns.

“We as a club acknowledge the impact this announcement has on our community,” the statement read, per WRAL. “We've spent the past few days reading your messages and reflecting on our actions. We are very sorry to all those we have hurt, especially those within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The decision to re-sign Jaelene [Daniels] was not made lightly and included significant conversations between organization leadership and Jaelene. The priority expressed in those conversations is the safety of our players and maintaining an inclusive, respectful space for the entire team.”

From 2017 to ’19, Daniels played in 64 matches with the Courage and helped the team win consecutive NWSL titles in ’18 and ’19. After retiring in ’20, Daniels rejoined the professional ranks with North Carolina in ’21 following the birth of her child.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alex Albon at French Grand Prix qualifying
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Albon on Hungarian GP, F1 Pressures, More

With summer break around the corner, the Williams driver broke down what to expect this weekend at the ‘driver circuits,’ his road trip plans and much more.

By Madeline Coleman52 minutes ago
National League pitcher Sandy Alcantara, of the Miami Marlins, throws a pitch to the American League during the second inning of the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Play
Betting

Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros, Rangers-Angels Plus-Money Bets

Plus-money bets and analysis for Friday’s Mets-Marlins, Mariners-Astros and Rangers-Angels games.

By Jennifer Piacenti53 minutes ago
Detailed view of UCLA Bruins logo at Pauley Pavilion.
College

Report: Under Armour Agrees to $67 Million Settlement With UCLA

The school filed the lawsuit two years ago after the sporting goods company terminated their contract prematurely.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano1 hour ago
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

Manfred Responds to Senate Committee Inquiry Into MLB Antitrust Exemption

The MLB commissioner defended the exemption and its purpose in a 17-page letter released Friday.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts a pass as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (90) rushes during the first half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Ryan Kerrigan Announces Retirement With Commanders at 33

The four-time Pro Bowler is ending his NFL career in Washington where it all started.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
A basketball on a seat at Texas Tech’s basketball arena.
College Basketball

Texas Tech Players Sign Record NIL Deal for WBB

The Lady Raiders made women’s college athletics history Thursday after announcing a landmark deal with marketing agency Level 13.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff1 hour ago