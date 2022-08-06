Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout

Of all the highlights Lionel Messi has compiled over the years, the Paris Saint-German star managed to pull off an impressive first-time feat in PSG’s Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot.

After increasing his club’s lead to 4–0 with a goal in the 80th minute, Messi followed his season-opening score in style after corralling a well-placed pass from Leandro Paredes off his chest. Then, with his back facing Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw, Messi wowed the Stade Gabriel-Montpied crowd with a masterful bicycle kick off his left foot.

The acrobatic highlight added a resounding finishing touch to the contest as defending Ligue 1 champion PSG secured a 5–0 victory in new manager Christophe Galtier’s first league game in charge. Messi finished the contest with two goals and an assist.

PSG relied heavily on Messi and Neymar, who scored the first goal and assisted the next three, as they began their season without the injured Kylian Mbappe. The star forward was absent Saturday due to an adductor injury, and missed last week’s 4–0 win over Nantes to win the Champions Trophy due to suspension.

With over 700 career goals to his name, it’s always a treat to watch Messi continue to find ways to amaze at age 35. And, after enduring a challenging first season with PSG, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is already off to a perfect start to begin the new campaign.

