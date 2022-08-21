With a bit of perseverance and some trademark high pressing, U.S. men’s national team star Brenden Aaronson notched his first Premier League goal to kick off a 3–0 rout of Chelsea. .

In the 33rd minute, Aaronson chased down a back-pass to Édouard Mendy, forcing the Chelsea goalkeeper into an awkward situation. While Mendy tried to fake a pass to his right, Aaronson picked the ball off the keeper’s foot before walking the ball into the net.

The goal set off a raucous celebration at Elland Road that included American manager Jesse Marsch, who rushed down the touchline and pumped his fist into the air after taking a 1–0 lead.

Leeds then doubled its lead just four minutes later behind a Rodrigo header, giving him the Premier League lead for goals with four in three games. The Spanish international made a quick near-post run and connected with a sharp cross from Jack Harrison, who later completed the scoring with his goal in the 69th.

While the goal marked Aaronson’s first official tally, the 21-year-old appeared to have scored the match-winner against Wolves in the first game of the season. The score was eventually ruled an own goal despite Aaronson’s protests.

Along with fellow U.S. international Tyler Adams, Aaronson joined Leeds this summer in a transfer from RB Salzburg reportedly worth $29.5 million. The New Jersey native and former Philadelphia Union star has started every match for Leeds so far this season and is expected to play a significant role for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup this fall.

