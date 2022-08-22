England striker Ellen White is ending her career on a high note.

Less than a month after helping England to its first European title, the Man City striker announced her retirement from soccer Monday. White, 33, retires as England’s all-time women’s scorer with 52 goals, just one short of Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” White said in a statement on Twitter. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine.

“It has been my greatest honor and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift. My dreams came true on July 31, winning the Euros and becoming a European Champion. ... This is for the next generation and potentially the next Lioness.”

White scored in her England debut in 2010; twelve years later, she ends her career with 113 appearances, three England Women’s Player of the Year awards, two Olympic appearances with Great Britain and the women’s team’s first major trophy in the 2022 Women’s Euros.

White’s club career took her to some of the biggest clubs in England from Chelsea to Arsenal and Manchester City, winning three Women’s Super League (WSL) titles with Arsenal. In 2017–18, she also won the WSL Golden Boot with Birmingham City.

“Ellen has given so much for England and we are all so proud of her,” England manager Sarina Wiegman said. “This summer, she did an amazing job for the team, she is the perfect team player and helped the younger players to find their way in international football. I already knew she was a great player but I found an even better person.”

