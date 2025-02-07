2024-25 Women's Champions League Knockout Stage Draw: Full List of Matches
The 2024-25 Women's Champions League is set to return for the quarter-final stages, as the eight final teams battle it out on the road to Lisbon.
The teams that finished on the top of its group in December are set to face the group runners-up, subject to no country protection.
Back-to-back champions Barcelona are in the race to make it three in a row, whilst Spanish rivals Real Madrid are also up for the fight. German giants Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg are amongst the clubs in the final eight, along with English trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.
Eight-time European champions Olympique Lyon are the final team ready to take on the quarter-final stages. The level of competition in the quarter-final stages is certainly high as UEFA's premier competition nears its return.
Knockout Draw: Full List of Matches
The quarter-final matches are as follows:
- Real Madrid vs. Arsenal
- Manchester City vs. Chelsea
- VfL Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona
- Bayern Munich vs. Olympique Lyon
Semi-Final Draw: Full List of Matches
As well as the quarter-final pooling, UEFA have drawn the semi-final matchups to take place in April.
The framework for the semi-final stage is as follows:
- Real Madrid vs. Arsenal / Bayern Munich vs. Lyon
- Manchester City vs. Chelsea / VfL Wolfsburg vs. Barcelona
When are the Quarter-Finals?
The first leg of the Women's Champions League quarter-finals are set to take place on March 18/19. The second tie will take place on March 26/27, with the semi-finals set to occur in April.
Other Important Dates
Round
Dates
Quarter-finals
March. 18/19, 26/27
Semi-finals
Apr. 19/20, 26/27
Final
May 23, 24, 25 TBC