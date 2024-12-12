2024 MLS Expansion Draft Results: Full List of Players San Diego FC Selected
San Diego FC's selections in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft might come as a surprise.
Major League Soccer's newest expansion team had the opportunity to select five players in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. Before the draft even kicked off though, San Diego FC acquired CJ dos Santos from Inter Miami and Christopher McVey from D.C. United, bringing their total number of players up to nine.
Sporting Director Tyler Heaps and the rest of San Diego FC's technical staff then had the tall task of selecting five additional players from the 354 eligible in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft. With the 2025 MLS season looming, the club wound up drafting players who could add depth to its growing squad.
Here's a breakdown of the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft results.
Every Player San Diego FC Selected in the 2024 MLS Expansion Draft
Heine Gikling Bruseth
With the first pick in the 2024 MLS Expansion draft, San Diego FC selected Heine Gikling Bruseth from Orlando City SC. The 20-year-old midfielder occupies a U-22 Initiative roster slot.
Although the Norwegian youth international has yet to earn his first MLS cap, he made 15 appearances for Kristiansund BK in 2024 and tallied two goals and one assist.
Hamady Diop
San Diego FC drafted Hamady Diop from Charlotte FC. Diop is a versatile defender who can play left back or center back for San Diego FC.
Although Charlotte FC selected Diop as the first pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, the 22-year-old only made four appearances for the club. The defender spent the better part of 2024 on loan, playing for FK Čukarički in Serbia.
Jasper Löffelsend
Jasper Löffelsend has the most experience of San Diego FC's draft selections. The former Colorado Rapids midfielder joined MLS in 2022 and made 58 appearances for Real Salt Lake before transferring to Colorado.
The 27-year-old comes into the team with two goals and eight assists in MLS. Despite being a natural midfielder, Löffelsend can also play as a fullback.
Hosei Kijima
San Diego FC selected Hosei Kijima from St. Louis CITY SC, but then traded the midfielder to D.C. United for $400,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
The 22-year-old was the No. 17 pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.
Thiago Andrade
Thiago Andrade is another player drafted by San Diego FC just to get traded. The NYCFC winger is now on his way to Toronto FC after San Diego FC traded him for the No. 9 pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, $250,000 in conditional General Allocation Money and a sell-on percentage in any future transfers abroad.
Andrade won the 2021 MLS Cup with NYCFC and recorded 12 goals and five assists in his four years with the club.