2025–26 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Last Eight Teams One Step Closer to Wembley
The eight teams competing to the win the 2025–26 Carabao Cup learned their next challenge on Wednesday night as the tournament moves to the next stage.
Crystal Palace’s reward for beating Liverpool for a third time across all competitions this season is an away trip to Arsenal, who are searching for a first trophy since 2020.
Holders Newcastle United beat Tottenham Hotspur in the week’s eighth and final fourth round tie and have been paired with Fulham at home.
Cardiff City of League One, through after knocking out Wrexham in an all-Wales fourth round tie this week, will now face Chelsea. The Bluebirds reached the final back in 2012, losing to Liverpool.
Meanwhile, after coming from behind to beat Swansea City, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will now be due to host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium.
2025–26 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw
- Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace
- Cardiff City vs. Chelsea
- Manchester City vs. Brentford
- Newcastle United vs. Fulham
When are the Carabao Cup Quarterfinals?
The four quarterfinal ties will take place in the week commencing December 15.