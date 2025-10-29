Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace: Much-Changed Reds Exit Carabao Cup
An inexperienced Liverpool stumbled to a sixth defeat in their last seven matches as they were beaten 3–0 by Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.
The fourth round match was already the third encounter between the two sides this season, with Liverpool having been defeated in the previous two, and Arne Slot’s much-changed team found themselves in a familiar position at half time as they trailed by two goals. Ismaïla Sarr’s quick-fire brace plunged the Reds further into crisis.
Liverpool were unable to muster a response of any description after half time and saw youngster Amara Nallo sent off for the second time in his young career late on to exacerbate their issues. Yéremy Pino added a third in the dying embers as the Reds exited the Carabao Cup with a whimper.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Crystal Palace (3-4-3)
GK: Freddie Woodman—6.7: Helpless to prevent either of Sarr’s first-half strikes as the defence in front of him imploded just before half time, with Pino’s late effort just out of his reach, too.
CB: Wataru Endo—5.7: Dropped into a three-man defence as the right-sided centre back and was turned far too easily by Sarr for Palace’s second. Confident in possession and did make some important interventions, but never looked entirely comfortable in the backline.
CB: Joe Gomez—5.2: Poor defending from the Englishman gifted Sarr his opener, Gomez half-heartedly sticking out a leg in an attempt to clear. Also went missing for Palace’s second in what was a disappointing display from Liverpool’s only orthodox centre back.
CB: Andy Robertson—6.1: Played with heart and energy, but found life difficult against Sarr and Co. in an unfamiliar role. Withdrawn shortly after the hour mark as Slot sought to preserve players for the weekend clash with Villa.
RWB: Calvin Ramsay—6.0: Liverpool’s forgotten fullback made his first appearance since the 2022–23 season for the Reds and could have given away a penalty late in the first half after clumsily tangling with Eddie Nketiah. Not particularly effective defensively or in the Palace half.
CM: Trey Nyoni—6.0: Unsurprisingly struggled with the physicality of Palace, the 18-year-old bullied in duels and struggling to keep his composure under pressure. Nyoni was handed a challenging assignment against a well-organised side and understandably found life tough.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—6.3: Tried his best too orchestrate things in midfield and retain possession under Palace pressure. However, he was offered little help from teammates, often finding himself isolated and without a red shirt to pick out.
LWB: Milos Kerkez—5.8: The only survivor of the Brentford defeat and did little to enhance his reputation in front of the Anfield crowd. Another nervous performance in which he lost plenty of individual duels.
RW: Kieran Morrison—6.2: Failed to make much of an impact during a surprise start, surrendering possession too easily and snatching at the chances that were presented to him. The 18-year-old didn’t receive much support, mind.
ST: Federico Chiesa—6.3: Used as a makeshift centre forward and struggled up against Palace’s combative central defenders. Showed glimpses of his quality, but squandered the opportunities that arose.
LW: Rio Ngumoha—6.2: One of few bright sparks for Liverpool. Ngumoha showed immense bravery from the first whistle to attack Palace at every opportunity, using his speed and close control to drive the Reds up the pitch.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Wellity Lucky (67’ for Robertson)
6.1
Amara Nallo (67’ for Mac Allister)
5.1
Kaide Gordon (67’ for Morrison)
6.2
Trent Koné-Doherty (86’ for Ngumoha)
N/A
Subs not used: Ármin Pésci (GK), Carter Pinnington, Michael Laffey, Tommy Pilling, Keyrol Figueroa.
Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)
Starting XI: Walter Benítez; Jaydee Canvot, Maxence Lacroix, Marc Guéhi; Daniel Muñoz, Will Hughes, Daichi Kamada, Borna Sosa; Ismaïla Sarr, Yéremy Pino; Eddie Nketiah.
Subs used: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Justin Devenny, Jefferson Lerma, Rio Cardines, Christantus Uche.
Player of the Match: Ismaïla Sarr
Liverpool Player of the Match: Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac Allister
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace—How It Unfolded at Anfield
Slot’s team selection raised eyebrows on Merseyside before a ball had even been kicked, with the Dutchman making 10 changes from the weekend defeat to Brentford. Milos Kerkez was the only survivor as fringe players were handed starts, while the bench was entirely comprised of academy talents. Slot also changed formation to more or less match Palace’s three at the back.
Liverpool made a relatively encouraging start despite the near wholesale alterations, largely owing to the bravery and endeavour of Rio Ngumoha. The 17-year-old, who scored the winning goal at Newcastle United back in August, was at the heart of everything positive in the early exchanges and created the Reds’ first chance as he cut inside and curled wide from range.
Federico Chiesa spurned Liverpool’s best opportunities of the first half as he fired over and then into Walter Benítez’s hands from close range, and the Italian’s profligacy was punished at the other end before the break. Liverpool’s long-standing nemesis Sarr continued his excellent record against the Reds as he fired Palace in front after some sloppy defending from the hosts.
Sarr had already scored in both matches with Liverpool this season and entered half-time at Anfield with a brace under his belt. An excellent Palace move sliced Slot’s side open and the Senegal international made no mistake from close range as he caressed beyond debutant Freddie Woodman.
Liverpool half-heartedly pushed to reduce the deficit after the restart, but continually struggled to break down Palace’s well-drilled defence and test Benítez. The visitors, meanwhile, had no issues playing through the Reds, although the majority of their efforts early in the second half were fired straight into Woodman’s gloves.
Slot eventually turned to several of the youngsters on his bench in the closing stages—alterations that more or less accepted another underwhelming defeat. Wellity Lucky was handed his debut for the Reds and arrived on the pitch alongside Nallo and Kaide Gordon to provide fresh legs.
Nallo, was sent off on his debut last season in the Champions League, made a miserable evening even worse for the Reds as he received another red card in only his second appearance for the club. The 18-year-old produced a near identical foul to that which saw him dismissed against PSV Eindhoven last term, hauling down Justin Devenny as he raced through on goal.
Slot’s 10 men were eager to simply keep the score down in the closing stages, but were unable to prevent Pino from netting Palace’s third. The Spaniard opened his account for the club with a pinpoint finish into the far corner to pile more misery on the misfiring Reds.
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Half Time Stats
Statistic
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Possession
54%
46%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.38
0.90
Total Shots
6
6
Shots on Target
1
5
Big Chances
0
3
Pass Accuracy
80%
81%
Fouls
5
6
Corners
1
2
Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Full Time Stats
Statistic
Liverpool
Crystal Palace
Possession
59%
41%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.45
1.45
Total Shots
8
15
Shots on Target
1
9
Big Chances
0
3
Pass Accuracy
84%
82%
Fouls
12
15
Corners
3
2