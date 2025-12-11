2025–26 Champions League Projected Knockout Stage Bracket
The Champions League is wrapped up for the calendar year, yet the league phase table is still to be finalized.
Only six of the league phase’s eight matchdays have been played so far, with the remaining two fixtures staged in January. Only after those decisive games have been played will we know which teams have progressed to the knockout stage.
The eight highest-placed teams in the league phase will automatically move on to the last 16, while the sides that finish from ninth to 24th will take part in a two-legged play-off round in order to reach the next round.
Those who enter the play-off round are seeded based on their final position and grouped into pairs, with the top eight seeded teams facing the bottom eight teams. For example, the sides that finish ninth and 10th will be drawn against either one of the teams that finishes 23rd and 24th.
While the league phase is yet to conclude, here is how the knockout bracket would look based on the current Champions League table.
Knockout Play-Off—Silver Path
- PSV Eindhoven (21) or Qarabağ (22) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (11) or Newcastle United (12)
- Monaco (19) or Bayer Leverkusen (20) vs. Chelsea (13) or Sporting CP (14)
- Napoli (23) or Copenhagen (24) vs. Liverpool (9) or Borussia Dortmund (10)
- Juventus (17) or Galatasaray (18) vs. Barcelona (15) or Marseille (16)
Knockout Play-Off—Blue Path
- Qarabağ (22) or PSV Eindhoven (21) vs. Newcastle United (12) or Tottenham Hotspur (11)
- Bayer Leverkusen (20) or Monaco (19) vs. Sporting CP (14) or Chelsea (13)
- Copenhagen (24) or Napoli (23) vs. Borussia Dortmund (10) or Liverpool (9)
- Galatasaray (18) or Juventus (17) vs. Marseille (16) or Barcelona (15)
Last 16—Silver Path
- PSV (21), Qarabağ (22), Tottenham (11) or Newcastle (12) vs. Atalanta (5) or Inter (6)
- Monaco (19), Bayer Leverkusen (20), Chelsea (13) or Sporting (14) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (3) or Manchester City (4)
- Napoli (23), Copenhagen (24), Liverpool (9) or Dortmund (10) vs. Real Madrid (7) or Atlético Madrid (8)
- Juventus (17), Galatasaray (18), Barcelona (15) or Marseille (16) vs. Arsenal (1) or Bayern Munich (2)
Last 16—Blue Path
- Qarabağ (22), PSV (21), Newcastle (12) or Tottenham (11) vs. Inter (6) or Atalanta (5)
- Bayer Leverkusen (20), Monaco (19), Sporting (14) or Chelsea (13) vs. Manchester City (4) or Paris Saint-Germain (3)
- Copenhagen (24), Napoli (23), Dortmund (10) or Liverpool (9) vs. Atlético Madrid (8) or Real Madrid (7)
- Galatasaray (18), Juventus (17), Marseille (16) or Barcelona (15) vs. Bayern Munich (2) or Arsenal (1)
2025–26 Champions League Knockout Phase Schedule
Knockout Phase Playoffs
- First Leg: Feb. 17/Feb. 18
- Second Leg: Feb. 24/Feb. 25
Round of 16
- First Leg: Mar. 10/Mar. 11
- Second Leg: Mar. 17/Mar. 18
Quarterfinals
- First Leg: Apr. 7/Apr. 8
- Second Leg: Apr. 14/Apr. 15
Semifinals
- First Leg: Apr. 28/Apr. 29
- Second Leg: May 5/May 6
Final
- May 30