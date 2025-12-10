SI

2025–26 Champions League Table: League Phase Standings After Matchday 6

Arsenal are thriving in Europe, while Barcelona and Chelsea are among the big-hitters struggling.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The Champions League trophy awaits Europe’s best side come the end of the season.
The Champions League trophy awaits Europe’s best side come the end of the season. / News Images/IMAGO

The Champions League is done and dusted for the calendar year after another blockbuster helping of European drama during Matchday 6.

Paris Saint-Germain are the defending champions seeking to secure back-to-back titles after last season’s maiden triumph, but the path to continental glory is littered with challenging obstacles.

Giants from England, Spain, Italy and Germany will be aiming to steal their crown in 2025–26, with only two more matchdays remaining during this season’s league phase.

Before dreaming of European football’s most coveted prize, competitors must first reach the knockout rounds, with only 24 teams making it beyond the league phase.

With than in mind, here is how all 36 teams rank in the Champions League table after six matches.

2025–26 Champions League Table: League Phase Standings

Arsenal players celebrate
Arsenal are flying in the Champions League. / David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Position

Club

Goal Difference

Points

1.

Arsenal

+16

18

2.

Bayern Munich

+11

15

3.

Paris Saint-Germain

+11

13

4.

Manchester City

+6

13

5.

Atalanta

+2

13

6.

Inter

+8

12

7.

Real Madrid

+6

12

8.

Atlético Madrid

+3

12

9.

Liverpool

+3

12

10.

Borussia Dortmund

+6

11

11.

Tottenham Hotspur

+6

11

12.

Newcastle United

+7

10

13.

Chelsea

+5

10

14.

Sporting CP

+4

10

15.

Barcelona

+3

10

16.

Marseille

+3

9

17.

Juventus

+2

9

18.

Galatasaray

0

9

19.

Monaco

-1

9

20.

Bayer Leverkusen

-2

9

21.

PSV Eindhoven

+4

8

22.

Qarabağ

-3

7

23.

Napoli

-5

7

24.

Copenhagen

-6

7

25.

Benfica

-2

6

26.

Pafos

-5

6

27.

Union Saint-Gilloise

-8

6

28.

Athletic Club

-5

5

29.

Olympiacos

-7

5

30.

Eintracht Frankfurt

-8

4

31.

Club Brugge

-8

4

32.

Bodø/Glimt

-4

3

33.

Slavia Prague

-9

3

34.

Ajax

-13

3

35.

Villarreal

-9

1

36.

Kairat Almaty

-11

1

When Does the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase End?

Champions League ball and logo
The Champions League league phase ends in 2026. / Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

The Champions League’s recently implemented league phase format means pre-knockout matches now spill over into 2026. The first six matchdays have been played, but a further two remain before the league phase’s conclusion.

Matchday 7 will be staged on 20–21 Jan. and the final round of fixtures will all take place at the same kick-off time a week later on 28 Jan., 2026.

After Matchday 8 has been completed and the table is finalized, all clubs will know their fate and the knockout stage can commence.

2025–26 Champions League Knockout Stage Schedule

Champions League trophy
The Champions League really heats up in the knockouts. / Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Knockout Phase Playoffs

  • First Leg: Feb. 17/Feb. 18
  • Second Leg: Feb. 24/Feb. 25

Round of 16

  • First Leg: Mar. 10/Mar. 11
  • Second Leg: Mar. 17/Mar. 18

Quarterfinals

  • First Leg: Apr. 7/Apr. 8
  • Second Leg: Apr. 14/Apr. 15

Semifinals

  • First Leg: Apr. 28/Apr. 29
  • Second Leg: May 5/May 6

Final

  • May 30

Home/Soccer