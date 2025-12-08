2025–26 FA Cup Third Round Draw: Man Utd Handed Tough All-Premier League Tie
Manchester United will host Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur will entertain Aston Villa in the pick of the FA Cup third round ties.
Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils will hope to put the disappointment of their shock Carabao Cup exit to Grimsby Town behind them with a win at Old Trafford, but will be acutely aware of Brighton’s decent record in Manchester over the past few years.
Villa’s trip to north London to face Spurs is perhaps the most eye-catching fixture in a draw that has thrown together some tricky-looking away days for some of the Premier League’s other big boys.
Arsenal will travel to Fratton Park to take on Championship side Portsmouth, while Chelsea will trek across London to take on Charlton Athletic. Arne Slot’s under-pressure Liverpool host League One outfit Barnsley and Manchester City take on Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium.
In two other all-Premier League ties, Everton host high-flying Sunderland and Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park for a game that is billed as the ‘Eddie Howe derby’. Holders Crystal Palace will face non-league opposition in the form of Macclesfield FC.
2025–26 FA Cup Third Round Draw
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Shrewsbury Town
- Doncaster Rovers vs. Southampton
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
- Port Vale vs. Fleetwood Town
- Preston North End vs. Wigan Athletic
- Ipswich Town vs. Blackpool
- Wrexham vs. Nottingham Forest
- Charlton Athletic vs. Chelsea
- Manchester City vs. Exeter City
- West Ham United vs. Queens Park Rangers
- Sheffield Wednesday vs. Brentford
- Fulham vs. Middlesbrough
- Everton vs. Sunderland
- Liverpool vs. Barnsley
- Burnley vs. Millwall
- Norwich City vs. Walsall
- Portsmouth vs. Arsenal
- Derby County vs. Leeds United
- Swansea City vs. West Bromwich Albion
- Salford City vs. Swindon Town
- Boreham Wood vs. Brackley Town or Burton Albion
- Grimsby Town vs. Weston-super-Mare
- Hull City vs. Blackburn Rovers
- Newcastle United vs. AFC Bournemouth
- Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United
- Cheltenham Town vs. Leicester City
- Cambridge United vs. Birmingham City
- Bristol City vs. Watford
- Stoke City vs. Coventry City
- Macclesfield FC vs. Crystal Palace
- Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Sheffield United vs. Mansfield Town
2025–26 FA Cup Round Dates
Round
Weekend of (Saturday)
First Round Proper
Nov. 1, 2025
Second Round Proper
Dec. 6, 2025
Third Round Proper
Jan. 10, 2026
Fourth Round Proper
Feb. 14, 2026
Fifth Round Proper
March 7, 2026
Quarterfinals
April 4, 2026
Semifinals
April 25, 2026
Final
May 16, 2026