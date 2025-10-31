2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 10
Another batch of tantalising fixtures offer the potential for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points in Gameweek 10.
Chelsea’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday is undoubtedly the standout fixture of the round, but it’s unpredictability means it might be best avoided from an FPL perspective. Fortunately, there are plenty of other matches worth targeting.
Here are the best players to choose for Gameweek 10 in FPL.
Goalkeepers
Need a goalkeeper? Look no further than David Raya (£5.7m). The Arsenal stopper has been a points magnet this season, helping the Gunners keep six clean sheets in their nine Premier League matches. While the Spaniard doesn’t offer much in the way of save or bonus points, he reliably pockets six points each week. Against Burnley (A) this weekend, Raya will fancy another shutout.
Raya is not FPL’s top-scoring goalkeeper, though. That spot is currently held by Sunderland stopper Robin Roefs (£4.7m), who has been a sensation since arriving in the Premier League. He’s accumulated 52 points from nine matches and has kept four clean sheets to date, with a clash against Everton (H) this weekend offering a promising opportunity for FPL managers.
Nick Pope (£5.2m) is level on points with Raya and is another reliable pick in terms of clean sheets. Newcastle United have managed five already this season and have a great chance to keep another against Nuno Espírito Santo’s struggling West Ham United (A) on Sunday afternoon.
Defenders
Arsenal’s defenders are simply too good to ignore. Gabriel (£6.5m) is the obvious pick having managed an astonishing 62 points this term, with the Brazilian only used from the bench in the Carabao Cup midweek. He’s managed nine points or more in five of his last six games and should haul at Turf Moor.
Jurriën Timber (£6.1m) offers good double-up value in the Arsenal defence, while Dan Burn (£5.1m) is another route into Newcastle’s stubborn backline. The towering defender is the highest scorer in the Magpies’ rearguard.
Crystal Palace are entering an encouraging run of fixtures and both Daniel Muñoz (£5.7m) and the slightly cheaper Marc Guéhi (£4.9m) are top options. The latter has actually outscored his teammate so far this season, but Muñoz is the better choice with the greater potential for attacking returns. The Eagles face Brentford (H) this weekend.
Those looking for cheap budget enablers will be intrigued by the prospect of Nordi Mukiele (£4.1m). He’s managed two double-digit hauls in the past six games and appears a nailed-on starter for the clash with the Toffees on Monday evening.
Midfielders
Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m) rewarded his owners last weekend with a 15-point haul against Brighton & Hove Albion and the Manchester United star is currently the second-highest scoring midfielder in FPL. He’s well-placed to deliver another impressive performance against Nottingham Forest (A), who are still struggling under their third manager of the season.
Bruno Fernandes (£8.9m) only managed four points in Man Utd’s win over Brighton, but was at the heart of everything positive for the Red Devils. Returns will come for the Portugal international, who has already amassed 40 points, and he’s a reliable provider of bonus and defensive contribution points.
Arsenal don’t score that many goals—they don’t need to given their defensive record—but Declan Rice (£6.7m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) are their strongest attacking assets heading into the clash with Burnley. Both were only used from the bench midweek, with Saka scoring on his arrival.
Brighton created plenty of chances at Old Trafford last weekend and are worth targeting in Gameweek 10 against Leeds United (H). From a midfield perspective, Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) is the leading option having managed a goal and two assists in the league.
After his midweek brace at Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, it’s hard to ignore Palace star Ismaïla Sarr (£6.5m). He’s managed three goals and an assist in just seven league matches this season, with Brentford likely concerned about the Senegal international’s threat this weekend.
Forwards
Little more needs to be said about Erling Haaland (£14.8m), who blanked for only the second time this season against Aston Villa last weekend. He faces Bournemouth (H) this Sunday and was rested midweek in the cup.
For the same reasons as his Palace teammates, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.7m) is a great pick this weekend having scored three on his last Selhurst Park appearance in the Premier League. He only featured in one half of the midweek win over Liverpool, so should be relatively fresh.
Liverpool are probably best to avoid at present given their disastrous form, but Hugo Ekitiké (£8.6m) could be worth a gamble. The Frenchman, who has scored six times for the Reds this term, was rested on Wednesday night and will be raring to go against Aston Villa (H) on Saturday.
Nick Woltemade (£7.5m) continued his excellent goalscoring form in the cup against Tottenham, taking his tally to six in 11 matches for the Magpies. He’s managed six or more points in four matches this season and could be on for another return against West Ham in the capital.
Much like Minteh, Brighton’s Danny Welbeck (£6.4m) is a solid option this week. He’s scored five times this season and three in his last two league appearances, including an excellent free kick at Old Trafford last weekend.
When Is the FPL Gameweek 10 Deadline?
There is no Friday night football or early Saturday kick-off this week, meaning the FPL Gameweek 10 deadline is 1.30 p.m. GMT on Saturday, Nov. 1.
Changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for Gameweek 10.