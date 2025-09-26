2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 6
Gameweek 6 of the season is upon us and that can only mean one thing: more Fantasy Premier League stress.
Wildcards have already been played by managers across the world desperate to stop the rot and right the wrongs of a testing start to the FPL campaign.
The upcoming round of fixtures could prove a turning point, however, with some tantalising fixtures worth targeting over three days of Premier League action.
Here are the best players to choose for Gameweek 6.
Goalkeepers
There are not many fixtures in which clean sheets appear guaranteed this weekend, but Manchester City’s home clash with Burnley is likely to yield a shutout for Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m). The Italian managed a six-point return on his Premier League debut against Manchester United and was minutes away from another clean sheet last time out, only undone by Arsenal’s late equaliser.
Everton’s Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) appears the other standout between the sticks. While a pricey addition, his home match against struggling West Ham United on Monday night could result in a clean sheet and save points, with the Irons having lost five of their six outings in total this season.
Defenders
For the same reasons as Pickford, Everton’s James Tarkowski (£5.5m) could be a stellar pick for Gameweek 6. The Toffees have already kept two clean sheets this season and Tarkwoski has earned an extra two points for defensive contributions in all five of his outings this term.
Those seeking cheap but effective defensive options could move to Marcos Senensi (£4.8m). The Bournemouth man is the second-highest scoring defender in FPL this season with 37 points, with the Cherries proving surprisingly stubborn without their summer departees. He’s also managed defensive contribution points in all of his matches and visits low-scoring Leeds United on Saturday.
Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) earned an invaluable rest midweek and is always a safe selection due to his goal threat and defensive returns. While Crystal Palace on the road is not an easy fixture for Liverpool, the Eagles have been relatively tame in front of goal this season.
With a fixture against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium, any Man City defender is a strong pick this weekend. Selecting which players will start is more challenging, but Joško Gvardiol (£5.8m) and Rúben Dias (£5.5m) are fairly nailed-on to feature.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro (£5.6m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.7m) could earn significant hauls at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are yet to pick up a point this season.
Midfielders
Speaking of Spurs stars, Mohammed Kudus (£6.6m) was back among the points last weekend, registering two assists in Tottenham’s draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion. Alongside Xavi Simons (£7.1m), the Ghanaian could be among the goal contributions at home to Wolves on Saturday.
Man City’s midfield is never entirely certain with Pep Guardiola in the hot seat, but Tijjani Reijnders (£5.6m) and Jérémy Doku (£6.4m) should be among the starters given they were rested midweek in the Carabao Cup. Phil Foden (£8.0m) featured against Huddersfield Town but dazzled with a goal and assist.
Despite having challenging trips to London, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) can never be ignored. The pair have combined for 56 points this season despite being below their best and can find joy at Palace and Brentford respectively.
Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) is the form midfielder in the Premier League this season and has already amassed 41 points this term—seven more than any other midfielder. Having already earned a 13 and 15-point haul, he could wreak havoc at Elland Road on Saturday.
Jack Grealish (£6.8m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) are strong options at home to West Ham, even impressing in last weekend’s Merseyside derby defeat, while Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) could have fun against Sunderland.
Forwards
Erling Haaland (£14.3m) is the standout pick across any fixture this weekend, with the Norwegian in defiant mood. He’s scored six goals in five appearances already and should run riot against Burnley, making him a likely triple captain pick for many mangers despite minor concerns over a back injury. Either way, he has to be your captain if you own him, and if you don’t, then good luck!
Chelsea welcome Brighton to Stamford Bridge this weekend and while not a routine fixture, João Pedro (£7.8m) could punish his former side. The Brazilian’s motivation will be sky high for Saturday’s clash as he aims to add to his 35 points this term.
Richarlison (£6.7m) should return to the starting lineup having only been used as a substitute midweek, with the Brazilian’s early season form making him an excellent pick. While not a long-term option, he’s already managed three goals and an assist this season and faces a Wolves side who have conceded three or more in three of their five league games.
When Is the FPL Deadline for Gameweek 6?
With no Friday night football to concern managers, the FPL deadline for Gameweek 6 is at 11.00 a.m. BST on Saturday, 27 September.
All changes must be made before this deadline to come into effect for Gameweek 6.