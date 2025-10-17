2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 8
The October international break has offered Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers the chance to take stock and reassess ahead of Gameweek 8.
International form over the past fortnight must be considered heading into another batch of fixtures, as well as the availability of assets after traversing the globe. Fatigue and injury issues could prove decisive.
There are some tantalising fixtures worth targeting in Gameweek 8, so here are the best FPL picks for the upcoming matches.
Goalkeepers
There are few obvious clean sheet candidates for Gameweek 8 in the Premier League, with even the division’s strongest defences facing worthy opponents. Still, the fixture-proof Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) is a standout pick for Manchester City against Everton (H), with the Toffees rarely high-scorers despite their improving form.
David Raya (£5.7m) is another set-and-forget goalkeeper considering Arsenal’s impeccable defensive record. A clean sheet is not guaranteed against Fulham (A) this weekend, but the Gunners have still conceded just three goals in all competitions this term.
Liverpool hardly look like keeping clean sheets at present as they aim to bounce back from a three-game losing run, but they should be highly-motivated against bitter rivals Manchester United (A) this Sunday. With Alisson injured for the next few weeks at least, Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.3m) could prove a steal as a starting goalkeeper for the reigning champions.
Defenders
Again, Arsenal’s defence is worth investing in. Gabriel (£6.3m) was rested during Brazil’s second friendly and should be ready to start the clash with the Cottagers. He’s scored 33 points across the last four games and is a standout pick alongside teammates William Saliba (£6.0m) and Jurriën Timber (£5.9m).
Joško Gvardiol (£5.9m) managed 12 points at Brentford in Gameweek 7 and could be on for another haul against Everton. He’s always an attacking threat for Man City from set pieces and is well-placed to earn a clean sheet and/or defensive contribution points.
Sunderland’s Omar Alderete (£4.1m) could be an exceptional pick this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers (H). While he is a slight injury concern, he now appears a guaranteed starter for the Black Cats and even produced a 17-point haul at Nottingham Forest in Gameweek 6. Given the underwhelming attacking record of Wolves and Sunderland’s great home form, he could be an excellent budget selection.
Another cheap option with the capacity to haul this weekend is Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m). With Leeds United (H) on the schedule, Scott Parker will be eyeing a clean sheet, and Hartman, who has managed assists in back-to-back games, could add to a potential shutout with attacking points.
Midfielders
Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) is one to watch out for this weekend at Craven Cottage. With Martin Ødegaard injured, the England international is certain to start and enters the match in promising form after scoring with the national team against Latvia. He’s a cheaper route into Arsenal’s attack and will deliver goals and assists when required.
Across north London, Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) continues to impress with Tottenham Hotspur. The Ghanaian scored his first Spurs goal in Gameweek 7 and also supplied an assist as he scooped 12 points at Leeds United. With Aston Villa (H) to come this weekend, Kudus is primed to deliver another impressive display.
Jérémy Doku (£6.6m) has proven good value-for-money in recent weeks, although his minutes are not guaranteed. He has started the last two home games in the league for Man City, however, producing 20 points in meetings with Man Utd and Burnley. He did feature twice over the international break for Belgium, producing one assist.
As mentioned, Liverpool assets don‘t leap off the page right now given their form, but Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) is a cost-effective route into their forward line against a leaky Man Utd defence. The Dutchman, who has now scored four goals in his last three games for club and country, has a strong record against the Red Devils on home soil, scoring three in three against them at Anfield.
Those looking for lower-priced midfielders could do much worse than Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m), who is currently the fourth-highest scoring midfielder in FPL. He is a slight doubt with a knock, but could add to his tally of five goal contributions if he starts against Leeds.
Forwards
What more needs to be said about Erling Haaland (£14.5m)? The Norwegian is an essential pick having scored a staggering 21 times for club and country already this season. The only fixture he’s failed to find the net in was the home clash with Spurs in Gameweek 2.
Chelsea’s clash with Nottingham Forest (A) does not look as challenging as it did at the beginning of the season. The Midlands side have really struggled since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival and have been conceding at an alarming rate. João Pedro (£7.7m) could take full advantage this weekend.
West Ham United assets look more desirable under former Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo and Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) is always a reliable points provider. Now classed as a forward in FPL, he could add to his three league goals against Brentford (H) on Monday night.
Newcastle United’s battle with Brighton & Hove Albion (A) will prove a tricky and lengthy trip for the Magpies, but they can be encouraged by the form of summer recruit Nick Woltemade (£7.2m). He’s scored in three of his four Premier League games this season and appears to be on penalties after his spot kick in Gameweek 7.