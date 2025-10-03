2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 7
The upcoming international break will offer Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers some well-earned respite, but there are still enormous decisions to be made for Gameweek 7.
There are tough calls to make on Chelsea and Liverpool assets ahead of Saturday’s clash between the sides, while the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have been handed favourable home fixtures—well, on paper at least.
There are five tantalising battles on Sunday afternoon, too, with Friday night football between Bournemouth and Fulham meaning managers have even less thinking time before the deadline.
To give you a helping hand, here are some of the best FPL picks for Gameweek 7.
Goalkeepers
Clean sheets are difficult to predict for the upcoming round of fixtures, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya (£5.6m) looks most likely to earn one. The Gunners secured their sixth shutout of the season at Olympiacos midweek and the Spaniard made several superb stops. With Arsenal hosting struggling West Ham United on Saturday, another return could be on the cards for Raya.
Newcastle United stopper Nick Pope (£5.0m) endured a mixed afternoon against Arsenal last weekend but should have an easier ride at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The Tricky Trees have also been in European action midweek and have made an underwhelming start to life under Ange Postecoglou, scoring just once in three league outings since the Australian took over.
Defenders
Arsenal defenders will be popular this weekend given West Ham’s disappointing attacking displays this season, with the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo unlikely to make them a free-scoring side. Gabriel (£6.2m) is the obvious pick following last weekend’s late winner at Newcastle, but the Brazilian was substituted with an injury against Olympiacos and is a slight doubt for Saturday.
Jurriën Timber (£5.8m) is the next best option in the Arsenal backline having already amassed 37 points this season—only one fewer than Gabriel. The Dutchman is always a strong attacking threat down the right-hand side and is guaranteed to start, even if he’s failed to get any defensive contribution points this term.
Marcos Senesi (£4.9m) has been a revelation in FPL this season, currently leading the way for points among defenders. He’s scored seven points or more in four of his six outings for Bournemouth’s surprisingly resolute defence, with a home game against Fulham on Friday potentially resulting in another haul.
Aston Villa will fancy their chances of keeping newly-promoted Burnley at bay this weekend, with Matty Cash (£4.6m) their most promising asset. The Poland international has already scored this season and offers a healthy balance of attacking promise and defensive solidity.
Midfielders
Once again, Arsenal players will be high on the wishlists of managers when it comes to midfielders. Bukayo Saka (£9.8m), who scored midweek, could be an excellent differential given his low current ownership, while Eberechi Eze (£7.5m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£6.9m) are cheaper alternatives in strong form but don’t have guaranteed minutes.
Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) is the highest scoring midfielder in FPL this season with an impressive 48 points and only one blank in six weeks. He should get some more joy at home to Fulham on Friday.
Despite his missed penalty and yellow card at Brentford last weekend, Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) remains an excellent choice for Manchester United’s home clash with Sunderland. The Portugal international has managed 10 points in each of his last two home games and should still be on penalties despite two misses this term.
Crystal Palace’s Ismaïla Sarr (£6.4m) could be another excellent differential having just returned from injury. He scored against Liverpool last time out and visits Everton this weekend. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) is another with low ownership but could punish a leaky Forest defence following his midweek brace—both of which were penalties.
Manchester City are still producing impressive attacking performances, even if they have struggled defensively this term. Jérémy Doku (£6.6m) appears their best value midfielder for Sunday’s trip to Brentford having managed 23 points across his last three games.
Forwards
Erling Haaland (£14.4m) is a must-have in FPL right now and he continued his stunning goalscoring form with a Champions League brace at Monaco on Wednesday. The Man City sharpshooter has eight Premier League goals already this term and is an easy captain choice this weekend against the Bees.
Much like his Arsenal clubmates, Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) is a strong option at home to the Hammers, with both his goals having come at the Emirates Stadium this term. He looked lively against Olympiacos and could have too much power and speed for West Ham’s defence.
Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) was incredibly unfortunate not to find the net in Palace’s win over Liverpool last Saturday, but he could get back on the scoresheet at Everton. The Toffees have kept just one clean sheet in their last four league games and their backline could struggle with Mateta’s forceful running.
Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade (£7.1m) has scored in his last two games and is already finding his feet on Tyneside. Forest’s rearguard will find it difficult to keep the towering German at bay.