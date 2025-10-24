2025–26 FPL: Best Players to Pick for Gameweek 9
There are no standout fixtures between big-hitters in the English top flight this weekend, but that could prove the perfect recipe for points in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
There are some tantalising duels from an FPL perspective in Gameweek 9, with plenty of players primed to deliver big hauls to close out October.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s top picks for the coming round of fixtures in FPL to help you climb your mini-leagues.
Goalkeepers
There is clean sheet potential for a number of goalkeepers this week, including the division’s shutout specialist David Raya (£5.7m). The Arsenal star has conceded just three times in all competitions this season and is a set-and-forget stopper capable of hauling against any opposition. A visit from Crystal Palace on Sunday will be far from straightforward for the Gunners, but it’s always worth betting on their defence to deliver.
Nick Pope (£5.2m) is FPL’s second-highest scoring goalkeeper in the opening eight rounds and is well-placed for another return on Saturday. Newcastle United host Fulham, who have lost their last three games, and the Englishman has kept three clean sheets in his last four matches in all competitions.
Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez (£4.9m) is a slightly cheaper alternative and will be eyeing a shutout at home to Sunderland this Saturday. The Black Cats have been in great form this season, but have only scored in one of their four away games.
Defenders
For the same reason as Sánchez, Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) is a strong option. The left back has delivered 15 points across his past two matches and only Pedro Neto has created more opportunities than the Spaniard’s 11 for the Blues in the league this term. Against Sunderland, he offers the potential for attacking and defensive returns.
As mentioned, Arsenal’s defence is too good to ignore. Gabriel (£6.4m) is the leading candidate having provided more points than any other defender this term and 45 in his last five matches in the Premier League. He scored and assisted in the Champions League midweek as the Gunners continue to demolish their opponents from set pieces.
Bournemouth have one of the more simplistic fixtures of the weekend at home to struggling Nottingham Forest. Sean Dyche could provide a new manager bounce at the Vitality Stadium this weekend, but the Cherries will still be significant favourites to secure victory, and Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) is the obvious route into their defence having managed 48 points this term.
Dan Burn (£5.1m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) are solid selections in Newcastle’s rearguard, while Leeds United’s Joe Rodon (£4.1m) is a cheap enabler worth keeping an eye on at home to West Ham United on Friday night.
Midfielders
Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) has scored 24 more points than any other midfielder in FPL and is a must-have at home to Forest. He’s produced five or more points in all his home games this term and has even managed two double-digit hauls at the Vitality.
Given Arsenal’s set-piece threat, corner taker Declan Rice (£6.6m) could be a strong selection at home to Palace, with the midfielder popping up with the occasional goal, too. Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) has not been prolific this term amid some fitness setbacks, but will be a reliable pick over the long-term.
Liverpool’s forward line purred against Eintracht Frankfurt as they ended their losing run midweek and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) supplied another goal and assist. The Dutchman has now scored in his past five matches for club and country, with a trip to Brentford offering him an excellent opportunity to continue his streak.
Chelsea will once again be without talisman Cole Palmer this weekend, but Enzo Fernández (£6.7m) should take on his advanced role. The Argentine was rested against Forest last weekend, but returned to action midweek and got on the scoresheet. Moisés Caicedo (£5.9m), who is the second-highest scoring midfielder this year, also found the net to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form.
With Wolverhampton Wanderers bottom of the table and still awaiting their first win in the league this season, Burnley assets could provide points on their trip to Molineux. Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m) has proved a stellar performer this term, with 43 points in total.
Forwards
Erling Haaland (£14.7m) has only failed to score in one match for club and country this season and is a must-have in FPL right now. He’s netted 11 in eight league games and is primed to score for a 13th successive match in all competitions when Manchester City visit Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.
Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitiké (£8.6m) is another forward in devastating form, with the Frenchman scoring against former club Frankfurt midweek. With Alexander Isak an injury doubt for the weekend, Ekitiké appears certain to start and will fancy his chances of unlocking Brentford’s backline.
Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) has underwhelmed in the league in recent weeks, but heads into the game against Palace having scored twice midweek. The Swede could build some momentum against an Eagles defence who haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last four league games.
João Pedro (£7.5m) is another good route into Chelsea’s squad and should cause Sunderland major issues. He’s well-rested after serving a midweek suspension in Europe. Newcastle’s summer recruit Nick Woltemade (£7.4m) has scored in four of his five Premier League games and could punish a leaky Fulham defence.
Those wanting to take a gamble could opt for Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£6.1m). The Brazilian has five league goals in eight matches this term and faces a Liverpool defence that is struggling to keep clean sheets. The Reds have conceded in each of their last eight games.
When Is the FPL Gameweek 9 Deadline?
There is Friday night football during Gameweek 9, meaning the FPL deadline is 6:30 p.m. BST (1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT) on Oct. 24.
Changes must be made before the deadline to come into effect for Gameweek 9.