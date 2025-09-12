2025-26 FPL: The Best Team to Pick for Gameweek 4
The September international break has offered Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers some much-welcome rest early in the season.
The hiatus has allowed for extra planning and preparation heading into Gameweek 4 and beyond, especially beneficial for those who have made underwhelming starts to the season in their mini-leagues.
There are some tantalising fixtures for FPL managers to analyse ahead of the weekend, including the Manchester derby and intriguing trips for Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The potential for huge hauls is mouthwatering.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s best team for Gameweek 4.
Goalkeeper
Only three goalkeepers have scored more points than Chelsea’s Robert Sánchez (£5.0m) across the opening three weeks of the Premier League season, with the Spaniard managing two clean sheets and a total of 17 points. The Blues travel to goal-shy Brentford this weekend and Sánchez could be on for another haul, especially considering he’s managed added save points in two of his three fixtures to date.
Martin Dúbravka (£4.0m) is the go-to second-choice goalkeeper in FPL this season given his incredibly low price point and secure place in Burnley’s starting lineup.
Defence
It’s typically smart to start just three defenders and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) is our most expensive backline resident. The Dutchman has earned defensive contribution points in high-scoring wins over Bournemouth and Newcastle United and managed an eight-point return at home to Arsenal before the international break. With Liverpool visiting Burnley on Sunday, another clean sheet is on the cards.
Van Dijk boasts attacking potential but not nearly as much as Crystal Palace wing back Daniel Muñoz (£5.5m). The Eagles have made a surprisingly impressive start to the term despite difficult fixtures, with the Colombian totalling 19 points from three matches. He’s already managed an assist and earned nine points at Aston Villa last time out. With Palace hosting Sunderland, he’s a great attacking and defensive option this weekend.
Pedro Porro (£5.6m) has also proven his worth in Tottenham’s resilient rearguard this term. The Lilywhites have conceded just once in three matches and visit the inconsistent West Ham United in a London derby on Saturday. The Spaniard will be eyeing a clean sheet and his first attacking return of the season.
Fulham’s Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Leeds United’s Gabriel Gudmundsson (£4.0m) are useful bench options.
Midfield
Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) has not been at electrifying best at the beginning of the campaign but the relentless Egyptian has still managed a goal and assist from three matches. With Liverpool visiting a Burnley defence that has conceded six times already this term, the winger should be amongst the goals for the table-toppers and is our captain pick.
For the same reason, Salah’s clubmate Cody Gakpo (£7.7m) is a tantalising option. The Dutchman was put to work on international duty but is a certain starter at Turf Moor given he’s provided a goal and two assists in the opening weeks of the term.
Antoine Semenyo (£7.4m) and Jack Grealish (£6.7m) have been two of the Premier League’s standout performers so far this season and both have home games this weekend. Bournemouth welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Vitality Stadium and Everton host the out-of-sorts Aston Villa, with both wingers capable of wreaking havoc and returning sizeable hauls.
Fulham’s Josh King (£4.5m), who would have scored at Chelsea before the break if not for an error from VAR, is an excellent budget enabler.
Forwards
João Pedro (£7.7m) has proven unstoppable during the opening weeks of the season and is becoming an essential pick for Chelsea. Two goals and two assists means he’s managed 26 points this term—more than any other forward—and Brentford’s defence will not be excited by the prospect of facing the Brazilian.
Aiming to take advantage of a home fixture against Sunderland, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) is the route into Palace’s attack. A concerning injury to Ismaïla Sarr will put even more onus on the French forward to be the chief attacking force for the Eagles and confidence should be high after he opened his league account for the term at Villa Park last time out. He’s also had the chance to rest over the international period.
With Erling Haaland out of our price range, we’re turning to a different Scandinavian sharpshooter. Arsenal’s Viktor Gyökeres (£9.0m) could be an exciting option this weekend when the Gunners host Nottingham Forest. Their visitors have just changed manager and the incoming Ange Postecoglou will take time to get his attack-minded message across, potentially costing Forest defensively in the short-term.
When Is the FPL Gameweek 4 Deadline?
The deadline for Gameweek 4 is Saturday, 13 September at 11 a.m. BST (6 a.m. ET, 3 a.m. PT) ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest at lunchtime.
Once the deadline has passed, managers will be able to start making changes for Gameweek 5.