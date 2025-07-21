SI

2025–26 FPL Prices: Most Expensive Players, Position Changes, New Signings

The new Fantasy Premier League season is live as fans prepare to tackle another season.

Florian Wirtz in pre-season action for Liverpool.
Florian Wirtz in pre-season action for Liverpool.

The 2025–26 Fantasy Premier League season is here and with it comes the reveal of player prices.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular fantasy sports games in the world. Each year, fans try to balance their teams based on budgets while looking to get the most out of captaincies which award bonus points. While other platforms and FPL itself have evolved over the years to include other formats like Draft, traditional FPL remains ever popular.

Here's a look at the FPL prices for the new season including new Premier League signings like Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz, Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi and more.

2025–26 FPL Prices: Notable New Premier League Players

Player

Team

Price

Position

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal

£5.5m

MID

Estêvão

Chelsea

£6.5m

MID

Jamie Gittens

Chelsea

£6.5m

MID

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool

£8.5m

MID

Jeremie Frimpong

Liverpool

£6.0m

DEF

Rayan Cherki

Manchester City

£6.5m

MID

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City

£5.5m

MID

Estêvão, Jamie Gittens and Rayan Cherki all have the same price to start the Fantasy Premier League season. The two Chelsea players and Manchester City's new creative force are on peoples’ radars heading into the season given their potential. Of new players coming into the Premier League, Wirtz headlines as the most expensive player.

Fans might be tempted to throw the German into lineups immediately, but it'll be interesting to see how Arne Slot deploys the former Bayer Leverkusen player in pre-season before getting an idea of how he'll contribute out of the gate.

As more signings are confirmed throughout the window, the list will be updated with players.

2025–26 FPL: All Position Changes

Player

Team

New Position

Old Position

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal

DEF

MID

Keane Lewis-Potter

Brentford

DEF

MID

Iliman Ndiaye

Everton

MID

FWD

Ryan Sessegnon

Fulham

MID

DEF

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool

MID

FWD

Omar Marmoush

Manchester City

MID

FWD

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City

DEF

MID

Nico O'Reilly

Manchester City

DEF

MID

Matheus Cunha

Manchester United

MID

FWD

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

FWD

MID

Rodrigo Gomes

Wolves

DEF

MID

Eleven total players received new positions this season. Players like Myles Lewis-Skelly, Omar Marmoush, Cody Gakpo and Matheus Cunha will garner interest given their new roles.

2025–26 FPL Prices: 10 Most Expensive Players

Player

Team

Price

Position

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

£14.5m

MID

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

£14m

FWD

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

£10.5m

FWD

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

£10.5m

MID

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

£10m

MID

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

£9m

FWD

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

£9m

MID

Florian Wirtz

Liverpool

£8.5m

MID

Omar Marmoush

Manchester City

£8.5m

MID

Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur

£8.5m

MID

Who is the Most Expensive 2025–26 FPL Player?

Liverpool’s Salah takes the crown as the most expensive player at season’s start. It is the highest-ever opening cost for a midfielder in FPL history. The previous record was held by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008–09 when the legend started with £14.0m.

Salah finished last season with 344 points, over 100 points ahead of the next player, Bryan Mbeumo. The Egyptian delivered double-digit returns 18 times during Arne Slot's first season en route to the Premier League trophy.

Haaland comes in second at £14.0m to start the season. The Norwegian had an up-and-down campaign last year amid injuries, but the goal machine is going to be in many lineups to start the year.

