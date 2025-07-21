2025–26 FPL Prices: Most Expensive Players, Position Changes, New Signings
The 2025–26 Fantasy Premier League season is here and with it comes the reveal of player prices.
Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular fantasy sports games in the world. Each year, fans try to balance their teams based on budgets while looking to get the most out of captaincies which award bonus points. While other platforms and FPL itself have evolved over the years to include other formats like Draft, traditional FPL remains ever popular.
Here's a look at the FPL prices for the new season including new Premier League signings like Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz, Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi and more.
2025–26 FPL Prices: Notable New Premier League Players
Player
Team
Price
Position
Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal
£5.5m
MID
Estêvão
Chelsea
£6.5m
MID
Jamie Gittens
Chelsea
£6.5m
MID
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
£8.5m
MID
Jeremie Frimpong
Liverpool
£6.0m
DEF
Rayan Cherki
Manchester City
£6.5m
MID
Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City
£5.5m
MID
Estêvão, Jamie Gittens and Rayan Cherki all have the same price to start the Fantasy Premier League season. The two Chelsea players and Manchester City's new creative force are on peoples’ radars heading into the season given their potential. Of new players coming into the Premier League, Wirtz headlines as the most expensive player.
Fans might be tempted to throw the German into lineups immediately, but it'll be interesting to see how Arne Slot deploys the former Bayer Leverkusen player in pre-season before getting an idea of how he'll contribute out of the gate.
As more signings are confirmed throughout the window, the list will be updated with players.
2025–26 FPL: All Position Changes
Player
Team
New Position
Old Position
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal
DEF
MID
Keane Lewis-Potter
DEF
MID
Iliman Ndiaye
MID
FWD
Ryan Sessegnon
MID
DEF
Cody Gakpo
Liverpool
MID
FWD
Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
MID
FWD
Matheus Nunes
Manchester City
DEF
MID
Nico O'Reilly
Manchester City
DEF
MID
Matheus Cunha
MID
FWD
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
FWD
MID
Rodrigo Gomes
Wolves
DEF
MID
Eleven total players received new positions this season. Players like Myles Lewis-Skelly, Omar Marmoush, Cody Gakpo and Matheus Cunha will garner interest given their new roles.
2025–26 FPL Prices: 10 Most Expensive Players
Player
Team
Price
Position
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
£14.5m
MID
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
£14m
FWD
Alexander Isak
£10.5m
FWD
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
£10.5m
MID
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
£10m
MID
Ollie Watkins
£9m
FWD
Bruno Fernandes
Manchester United
£9m
MID
Florian Wirtz
Liverpool
£8.5m
MID
Omar Marmoush
Manchester City
£8.5m
MID
Son Heung-min
£8.5m
MID
Who is the Most Expensive 2025–26 FPL Player?
Liverpool’s Salah takes the crown as the most expensive player at season’s start. It is the highest-ever opening cost for a midfielder in FPL history. The previous record was held by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2008–09 when the legend started with £14.0m.
Salah finished last season with 344 points, over 100 points ahead of the next player, Bryan Mbeumo. The Egyptian delivered double-digit returns 18 times during Arne Slot's first season en route to the Premier League trophy.
Haaland comes in second at £14.0m to start the season. The Norwegian had an up-and-down campaign last year amid injuries, but the goal machine is going to be in many lineups to start the year.