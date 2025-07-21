Manchester United Announce Bryan Mbeumo Signing After Lengthy Transfer Saga
Manchester United announced Bryan Mbeumo as their latest summer signing after the Cameroon international put pen to paper on a contract until June 2030.
A deal between Man Utd and Brentford was reached on Friday worth up to £71 million ($95.5 million). According to The Athletic, the deal will be paid in four installments.
One of the lengthiest sagas of the summer has come to an end as Ruben Amorim gets another upgrade in attack. Earlier this summer, Mbeumo made it clear his preference was to join Man Utd as his name was linked with various Premier League clubs.
Mbeumo had a breakout season in 2024–25 with Brentford, scoring 20 goals in the Premier League while providing a seven assists. He appeared in all 38 games as well, marking the second time in four seasons he’s hit that mark since the Bees were promoted in 2021. Mbeumo’s deal also includes a club option for an additional year.
His 20 goals last season were good for fourth highest in the league trailing only Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak. He was tied with Chris Wood for fourth best.
“As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up,” Mbeumo said. “Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”
Mbeumo joins Matheus Cunha, Diego León and Enzo Kana-Biyik
as new Red Devils players this summer. The Cameroonian is expected to play alongside Cunha and Bruno Fernandes in attack. His primary position is right wing, but he’s played across the front line in a multitude of roles throughout his time in England.
Man Utd desperately needed to upgrade their attacking options and this signing does just that.