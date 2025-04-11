2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Draw Results: Full List
The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw sorted the 16 participating national teams into four groups ahead of this summer's tournament.
The 18th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup will unfold across the United States and Canada from June 14 to July 6. The 15 best teams from the Concacaf region, including the U.S. men's national team, Mexico national team and Canada national team, along with the invited Saudi Arabia national team, will all battle for the chance to lift the Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.
Mexico and the USMNT have taken turns winning the competition over the last 25 years. El Tri come into the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup as not only the defending champions, but the team with the most Concacaf Gold Cups in history. The Stars and Stripes will be eager to climb the mountaintop once again, especially after their recent failures in the Concacaf Nations League.
The two Concacaf powerhouses, along with the 14 other participating teams, learned of their group stage opponents thanks to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup draw.
Group A
- Mexico
- Costa Rica
- Suriname
- Dominican Republic
As the reigning Gold Cup champions, Mexico will open the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 14. El Tri just lifted the Concacaf Nations League trophy for the first time in history back in March.
Group B
- Canada
- Honduras
- El Salvador
- Curacao
Canada's first and only Concacaf Gold Cup came when they defeated Colombia back in 2000. The Reds have not won a single trophy since. Jesse Marsch will hope he can lead Canada to glory for the first time in 25 years.
Group C
- Panama
- Jamaica
- Guatemala
- Guadeloupe
Panama will have to turn the page on their Concacaf Nations League final defeat to Mexico and come into the Concacaf Gold Cup with a renewed focus. Los Canaleros' massive win over the USMNT in March will give them all the confidence in the world against their Group C opponents.
Group D
- United States
- Haiti
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Saudi Arabia
On paper, the USMNT should not struggle to make it out of Group D. However, the Stars and Stripes have produced a lot of disappointing results in the last year alone. From their Copa América 2024 group stage exit to their Concacaf Nations League semifinal defeat to Panama, the USMNT and Mauricio Pochettino have everything to prove this summer.