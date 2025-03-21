When is the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup?
We're less than 100 days away from the start of the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, a summer tournament that sees the best national teams in Concacaf battle for dominance over the region.
The Gold Cup is North America's version of the Euros or the Copa América. Unlike these other continental tournaments, the Gold Cup is celebrated every two years instead of four. Fifteen Concacaf teams plus Saudi Arabia as guest team will make up the field of the 18th edition of the competition.
Mexico enters the 2025 Gold Cup as the current title holders and the winningest side in competition history with nine trophies. The USMNT are second with seven titles and Canada's championship-run in 2000 make them the only other nation outside of the two Concacaf perennial powerhouses to ever win the tournament.
Nine teams have already punched their ticket to the 2025 Gold Cup, with the remaining seven being decided during March's international action.
Here's all the information you need to get ready for the 2025 Gold Cup.
The 2025 Gold Cup begins on June 14 and the final will be played on July 6.
Full Schedule
- Group Stage: June 14–24
- Quarterfinals: June 28–29
- Semifinals: June 2
- Final: June 6
What Teams Will Play in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Saudi Arabia
- Panama
- Haiti
- El Salvador
- Curazao
- Dominican Republic
- Costa Rica/Belize
- Jamaica/Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- Honduras/Bermuda
- Guatemala/Guyana
- Trinidad and Tobago/Cuba
- Martinique/Suriname
- Nicaragua/Guadeloupe
When is the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage Draw?
The 2025 Gold Cup group stage draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April. 10 at 7 p.m. ET in Miami, FL. All 16 nations participating in the tournament will have been determined by that date.
Wich Stadiums Will Host the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup?
The 2025 Gold Cup will be played across 13 stadiums in the U.S., and one in Canada. The final will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
Stadiums
- AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
- Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX
- Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA
- NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
- Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, TX
- SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA
- Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
- U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
- State Farm Stadium - Phoenix, AZ
- Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego, CA
- PayPal Park - San José, CA
- Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
- CITYPARK - St. Louis, MO
- BC Place - Vancouver, Canada