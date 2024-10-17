2025 FIFA Club World Cup: Full List of Qualified Teams
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup features more teams than ever before in a new expanded format.
For the first time, 32 clubs from across the globe will get the chance to take home the FIFA Club World Cup trophy in 2025. Teams from AFC, CAF, Concacaf, OFC and UEFA will touch down in the United States and compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament next summer.
Participating clubs secured their spot in the tournament through various qualifications routs, like topping the UEFA Champions League or the CAF Champions League within the last four years. Others punched their ticket to the USA through each of their club rankings from 2021 to 2024.
The last two winners of the competition, Manchester City and Real Madrid, headline the long list of qualified clubs looking to add one more piece of silverware to their trophy cabinets.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Qualified Teams
- Al Ahly (EGY)
- Wydad (MAR)
- ES Tunis (TUN)
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA)
- Al Hilal (KSA)
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN)
- Al Ain (UAE)
- Ulsan HD FC (KOR)
- Chelsea (ENG)
- Real Madrid (ESP)
- Manchester City (ENG)
- Bayern Munich (GER)
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
- Inter Milan (ITA)
- Porto (POR)
- Benfica (POR)
- Borussia Dortmund (GER)
- Juventus (ITA)
- Atletico Madrid (ESP)
- FC Salzburg (AUT)
- Monterrey (MEX)
- Seattle Sounders (USA)
- Club Leon (MEX)
- Pachuca (MEX)
- Auckland City (NZL)
- Palmeiras (BRA)
- Flamengo (BRA)
- Fluminense (BRA)
- River Plate (ARG)
- Boca Juniors (ARG)
So far, 30 teams have have qualified for the Club World Cup, leaving two available spots. The remaining two clubs will be the 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores winners and one team from the host country.
2025 FIFA Club World Cup Stadiums
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, GA
- TQL Stadium: Cincinnati, OH
- Bank of America Stadium: Charlotte, NC
- Rose Bowl Stadium: Los Angeles, CA
- Hard Rock Stadium: Miami, FL
- GEODIS Park: Nashville, TN
- MetLife Stadium: East Rutherford, NJ
- Camping World Stadium: Orlando, FL
- Inter&Co Stadium: Orlando, FL
- Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, PA
- Lumen Field: Seattle, WA
- Audi Field: Washington, D.C.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field and Lumen Field will also host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.
Check out a detailed breakdown of the 12 venues hosting the 2025 Club World Cup here.
When Does the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Start?
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup starts on June 15, 2025. The tournament will last for just under a month before the final unfolds on July 13, 2025.
The competition kicks off with a group stage featuring eight groups of four teams each. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16. The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will then follow a World Cup-style knockout stage, consisting of single-match fixtures in the quarterfinals, semifinals and final.
The tournament does not include a third-place match.