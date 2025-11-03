2025 FIFPRO World XI: Full Team of Winners Revealed
FIFPRO’s World XI for 2025 has now been revealed after over 20,000 players cast their votes to decide the top talents across the globe.
26-player shortlists for both men’s and women’s football were revealed late last month, made up of those to have received the most votes in their respective positions, but the final lineups of the 11 winners have now been made public.
2025 FIFPRO Men’s World XI Winners
An incredibly attack-minded lineup begins with Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma behind a three-man defence which includes two of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammates, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes.
Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk is the only natural centre back included and is one of three players to retain their spot from 2024’s team.
Also keeping his place is Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham in a star-studded unit alongside PSG’s Vitinha, Barcelona’s Pedri and Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer.
There are few surprises about the attacking line. Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid, the third and final remaining player from 2024, is flanked by Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and the man who finished second behind him, Lamine Yamal of Barcelona.
2025 FIFPRO Women’s World XI Winners
Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton begins the lineup behind a defence which includes another two Blues representatives. Right back Lucy Bronze becomes the first player to ever make eight appearances in the Women’s World XI, with Millie Bright also earning her place.
Finishing off the defence are Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Barcelona’s Ona Batlle.
It’s a Barcelona-heavy midfield trio. Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas feature alongside Morocco international Ghizlane Chebbak, who swapped Spain’s Barcelona for Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in August.
Completing the attack are Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda and England duo Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly, who both helped Arsenal win last season’s Champions League title.