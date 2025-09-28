SI

2025 Kopa Trophy Voting Revealed: Who Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Ballon d'Or Winners Chose

Lamine Yamal set a new record while being crowned the best male player aged under 21.

James Cormack

Lamine Yamal became the first two-time winner of the Kopa Trophy.
Lamine Yamal became the first two-time winner of the Kopa Trophy. / FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony saw more awards handed out than ever before, although much of the night’s discourse surrounded the triumphs of Ousmane Dembélé and Aitana Bonmatí for the most lucrative prizes.

While Bonmati claimed her third Ballon d’Or Féminin despite others, including Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey, arguably outperforming her in 2025–26, Dembélé triumphed for the very first time, having never previously been nominated for the award.

The Frenchman played a pivotal role in Paris Saint-Germain’s quadruple-winning campaign, and prevailed by the biggest margin of votes since Karim Benzema in 2022.

However, many more were recognised during France Football’s busiest ceremony to date, including the sport’s brightest starlets. The inaugural women’s Kopa Trophy was won by Barcelona’s Vicky López, and there was no doubt as to who would claim the award in the men’s category.

Ballon d’Or runner-up Lamine Yamal became the first player to win the Kopa Trophy twice, after the award was first dished out in 2018. Unlike the most illustrious prize, the Kopa Trophy winner is not voted for by journalists, but by former Ballon d’Or winners, including Lionel Messi.

For the 2025 award, 27 of 31 former winners cast their vote, and here’s an overview of who voted for who.

Full Breakdown of 2025 Kopa Trophy Votes by Former Ballon d’Or Winners

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi was among the majority who voted for Lamine Yamal. / Michael Chisholm/Getty Images

Yamal may not have dominated statistically like Dembélé, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah, but the teenager‘s outstanding level of performance for a superb Barcelona team meant he was close to becoming the first-ever teenager to win the Ballon d’Or.

And while the likes of Désiré Doue and João Neves contributed heavily to PSG’s dominance last term, there was only going to be one winner of the 2025 Kopa Trophy—awarded to the season’s standout U21 performer.

Yamal received a first-place vote from 24 of the 27 former Ballon d’Or winners amid a dominant triumph. Robert Baggio, Ruud Gullit and Pavel Nedvěd were the only exceptions, as they each opted for Doué. Gullit curiously left Yamal out of his top three and explained that he wanted someone else to win the award after the Spaniard’s triumph last year.

There were plenty of Barcelona greats in Yamal’s corner, such as Messi, Rivaldo, Ronaldo, Hristo Stoichkov and Ronaldinho, but previous allegiances were irrelevant for the majority, who had no choice but to label the star winger as their No. 1.

Real Madrid legends Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić also voted for Yamal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini and Kevin Keegan abstained from voting.

2025 Kopa Trophy Votes Breakdown

Voter

First

Second

Third

Roberto Baggio

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Lamine Yamal

Igor Belanov

Lamine Yamal

João Neves

Estêvão

Karim Benzema

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Oleg Blokhin

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Fabio Cannavaro

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Luís Figo

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Ruud Gullit

Désiré Doué

Dean Huijsen

Pau Cubarsí

Kaká

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Dean Huijsen

Lothar Matthäus

Lamine Yamal

Estêvão

Kenan Yıldız

Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Pau Cubarsí

Luka Modrić

Lamine Yamal

João Neves

Désiré Doué

Pavel Nedvěd

Désiré Doué

Lamine Yamal

Kenan Yıldız

Michael Owen

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Jean-Pierre Papin

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Rodrigo Mora

Rivaldo

Lamine Yamal

Estêvão

João Neves

Gianni Rivera

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Kenan Yıldız

Rodri

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Ronaldinho

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Estêvão

Ronaldo

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Estêvão

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Dean Huijsen

Matthias Sammer

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Andriy Shevchenko

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Allan Simonsen

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

Pau Cubarsí

Hristo Stoichkov

Lamine Yamal

Kenan Yıldız

Désiré Doué

Marco van Basten

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

George Weah

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Zinedine Zidane

Lamine Yamal

Désiré Doué

João Neves

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

