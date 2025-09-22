SI

Lamine Yamal Achieves Unprecedented Feat With 2025 Kopa Trophy Victory

Barcelona’s 18-year-old starlet has bigger ambitions than winning the Kopa Trophy.

Lamine Yamal made history on Monday night.
Lamine Yamal made history on Monday night. / Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

Barcelona’s teenage starlet Lamine Yamal became the first player in the short history of the Kopa Trophy to retain the award.

After collecting the prize dolled out to the best-performing male player under the age of 21 in 2024 following a triumphant year with Spain at the European Championships, Yamal scaled even greater heights last term. The creative hub of Hansi Flick’s reinvigorated Barcelona side led the Catalans to a domestic treble, scooping up La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup all at the expense of fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Yamal, despite his tender years, was crucial to these triumphs, racking up 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions. Beyond cold, hard statistics, the 18-year-old inspired white hot fear into the hearts of his fellow professionals.

In the buildup to the 2025 Champions League final, half a dozen Inter players were asked to name their toughest opponent of the season. All six, spread across the pitch from goalkeeper to striker, chose Yamal.

Every Kopa Trophy Winner

Lamine Yamal grinning.
Lamine Yamal defended his title. / Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Year

Player

Club

2018

Kylian Mbappé

PSG

2019

Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus

2021

Pedri

Barcelona

2022

Gavi

Barcelona

2023

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

2024

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

2025

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

Inter managed to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League semifinals despite Yamal’s best efforts. The wriggling menace hared towards and invariably past the Italian outfit’s backline 38 times across the two-legged affair. His opposite winger Raphinha, a fellow contender for the senior Ballon d’Or prize, attempted 37 dribbles throughout the entire 2024–25 Champions League campaign.

While the main attraction of Monday’s ceremony was exclusively decided by journalists, the Kopa Trophy is voted for by former winners of the Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappé was the inaugural recipient in 2018 after helping France win the World Cup while Yamal’s two Barcelona teammates, Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022) have both claimed the gong.

Matthijs de Ligt won the 2019 edition and Jude Bellingham lifted the trophy in 2023 but no previous prodigy has ever twice won the award—until Yamal.

Barcelona’s 18-year-old could make it three (or four) wins in the years to come but it’s clear where his real ambitions lie. “I told my friends, I don’t dream about winning a Ballon d’Or, I dream about winning many,” Yamal revealed ahead of this year’s ceremony.

