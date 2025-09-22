Lamine Yamal Achieves Unprecedented Feat With 2025 Kopa Trophy Victory
Barcelona’s teenage starlet Lamine Yamal became the first player in the short history of the Kopa Trophy to retain the award.
After collecting the prize dolled out to the best-performing male player under the age of 21 in 2024 following a triumphant year with Spain at the European Championships, Yamal scaled even greater heights last term. The creative hub of Hansi Flick’s reinvigorated Barcelona side led the Catalans to a domestic treble, scooping up La Liga, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup all at the expense of fierce rivals Real Madrid.
Yamal, despite his tender years, was crucial to these triumphs, racking up 18 goals and 25 assists across all competitions. Beyond cold, hard statistics, the 18-year-old inspired white hot fear into the hearts of his fellow professionals.
In the buildup to the 2025 Champions League final, half a dozen Inter players were asked to name their toughest opponent of the season. All six, spread across the pitch from goalkeeper to striker, chose Yamal.
Every Kopa Trophy Winner
Year
Player
Club
2018
Kylian Mbappé
PSG
2019
Matthijs de Ligt
Juventus
2021
Pedri
Barcelona
2022
Gavi
Barcelona
2023
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
2024
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
2025
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
Inter managed to knock Barcelona out of the Champions League semifinals despite Yamal’s best efforts. The wriggling menace hared towards and invariably past the Italian outfit’s backline 38 times across the two-legged affair. His opposite winger Raphinha, a fellow contender for the senior Ballon d’Or prize, attempted 37 dribbles throughout the entire 2024–25 Champions League campaign.
While the main attraction of Monday’s ceremony was exclusively decided by journalists, the Kopa Trophy is voted for by former winners of the Ballon d’Or. Kylian Mbappé was the inaugural recipient in 2018 after helping France win the World Cup while Yamal’s two Barcelona teammates, Pedri (2021) and Gavi (2022) have both claimed the gong.
Matthijs de Ligt won the 2019 edition and Jude Bellingham lifted the trophy in 2023 but no previous prodigy has ever twice won the award—until Yamal.
Barcelona’s 18-year-old could make it three (or four) wins in the years to come but it’s clear where his real ambitions lie. “I told my friends, I don’t dream about winning a Ballon d’Or, I dream about winning many,” Yamal revealed ahead of this year’s ceremony.