2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Dates, Format, Teams

The quest for MLS Cup glory continues after the November international break.

Amanda Langell

The MLS Cup final is swiftly approaching.
The MLS Cup final is swiftly approaching. / Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Before teams can start dreaming of lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, they first must get past their respective conference semifinals in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

The 2025 postseason has already delivered red cards, sensational goals and historic moments across the league. From Lionel Messi recording his 400th career assist in Inter Miami’s game three victory to Son Heung-min scoring his first MLS Cup playoffs goal for LAFC, the stars of Major League Soccer delivered in round one.

The competition will only get tougher, though, and the best teams remaining in each conference will now be pit against one another following the November international window. Four matches will determine the clubs moving on to the conference finals at the end of the month.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Dates

MLS Cup
The 2025 conference semifinals are almost here. / Zach Sanderson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals are slated to unfold following the November international break.

Game

Date

Kick-Off Time

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC

Saturday, Nov. 22

9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami

Sunday, Nov. 23

5:00 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC

Sunday, Nov. 23

7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT

San Diego vs. Minnesota United

Monday, Nov. 24

10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

The four matches will all kick off at different times, meaning neutral fans can catch every second of the four conference semifinals.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Format

MLS Season Pass
All MLS Cup conference semifinal matches are single-elimination. / Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Unlike round one, the conference semifinals are all knockout games. Instead of playing a best-of-three series, each team will battle over the course of 90 minutes to punch its ticket to the conference finals.

If the score is tied at the end of regulation, teams will play two 15-minute extra time periods. If there is not a winner after those extra 30 minutes, then a penalty shootout will decide the team moving on and the team eliminated.

2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Teams

Thomas Muller, Vancouver Whitecaps
The Vancouver Whitecaps are one of the favorites to win the MLS Cup. / Omar Vega/Getty Images

After starting with 18 teams in the postseason, there are only eight clubs left in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.

Western Conference Teams

  • Vancouver Whitecaps
  • LAFC
  • San Diego FC
  • Minnesota United

Eastern Conference Teams

  • FC Cincinnati
  • Inter Miami
  • Philadelphia Union
  • NYCFC

