2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Dates, Format, Teams
Before teams can start dreaming of lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy, they first must get past their respective conference semifinals in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
The 2025 postseason has already delivered red cards, sensational goals and historic moments across the league. From Lionel Messi recording his 400th career assist in Inter Miami’s game three victory to Son Heung-min scoring his first MLS Cup playoffs goal for LAFC, the stars of Major League Soccer delivered in round one.
The competition will only get tougher, though, and the best teams remaining in each conference will now be pit against one another following the November international window. Four matches will determine the clubs moving on to the conference finals at the end of the month.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals.
2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Dates
The MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals are slated to unfold following the November international break.
Game
Date
Kick-Off Time
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
Saturday, Nov. 22
9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT
FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
Sunday, Nov. 23
5:00 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC
Sunday, Nov. 23
7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT
San Diego vs. Minnesota United
Monday, Nov. 24
10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT
The four matches will all kick off at different times, meaning neutral fans can catch every second of the four conference semifinals.
2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Format
Unlike round one, the conference semifinals are all knockout games. Instead of playing a best-of-three series, each team will battle over the course of 90 minutes to punch its ticket to the conference finals.
If the score is tied at the end of regulation, teams will play two 15-minute extra time periods. If there is not a winner after those extra 30 minutes, then a penalty shootout will decide the team moving on and the team eliminated.
2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals: Teams
After starting with 18 teams in the postseason, there are only eight clubs left in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
Western Conference Teams
- Vancouver Whitecaps
- LAFC
- San Diego FC
- Minnesota United
Eastern Conference Teams
- FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami
- Philadelphia Union
- NYCFC