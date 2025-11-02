MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: Conference Semifinals, All Possible Conference Finals Matchups
The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs bracket is taking shape, with eight teams on the verge of punching their tickets to the conference semifinals.
After a thrilling regular season came to an end on Decision Day, the road to the MLS Cup final officially began. Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire then won their respective Wild Card matches to join the remaining 14 clubs all hoping to claim MLS glory.
Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union unsurprisingly got past Chicago, becoming the first team to secure a place in their conference semifinals.
Here’s a detailed look at the MLS Cup playoffs bracket at this stage of the competition, important dates and potential conference finals matchups.
MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: Conference Semifinals
Western Conference Side
- Portland Timbers/San Diego FC vs. Seattle Sounders/Minnesota United
- Austin FC/LAFC vs. FC Dallas/Vancouver Whitecaps
Eastern Conference Side
- Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC/NYCFC
- Inter Miami/Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew/FC Cincinnati
MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: All Possible Conference Finals Matchups
Western Conference Finals
- Portland Timbers/San Diego FC/Seattle Sounders/Minnesota United vs. Austin FC/LAFC/FC Dallas/Vancouver Whitecaps
Eastern Conference Finals
- Philadelphia Union/Charlotte FC/NYCFC vs. Inter Miami/Nashville SC/Columbus Crew/FC Cincinnati
MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule
Conference Semifinals
Following the conclusion of the Round One, the MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals are set to unfold on the following dates:
- Saturday, Nov. 22
- Sunday, Nov. 23
The full slate of matches and their schedules have yet to be determined.
Conference Finals
After the conference semifinals come the conference finals on the following dates:
- Saturday, Nov. 29
- Sunday, Nov. 30
The full slate of matches and their schedules have yet to be determined.
MLS Cup Final
The MLS Cup final is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, when the new kings of MLS will be crowned to close out the 2025 season.