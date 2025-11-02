SI

MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: Conference Semifinals, All Possible Conference Finals Matchups

The fight for the 2025 MLS Cup is heating up.

Amanda Langell

The MLS Cup playoffs bracket promises heavyweight battles on the way to the final.
The MLS Cup playoffs bracket promises heavyweight battles on the way to the final. / MLS

The 2025 MLS Cup playoffs bracket is taking shape, with eight teams on the verge of punching their tickets to the conference semifinals.

After a thrilling regular season came to an end on Decision Day, the road to the MLS Cup final officially began. Portland Timbers and Chicago Fire then won their respective Wild Card matches to join the remaining 14 clubs all hoping to claim MLS glory.

Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union unsurprisingly got past Chicago, becoming the first team to secure a place in their conference semifinals.

Here’s a detailed look at the MLS Cup playoffs bracket at this stage of the competition, important dates and potential conference finals matchups.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: Conference Semifinals

MLS Cup playoffs bracket
The MLS Cup playoffs bracket is taking shape. / MLS

Western Conference Side

  • Portland Timbers/San Diego FC vs. Seattle Sounders/Minnesota United
  • Austin FC/LAFC vs. FC Dallas/Vancouver Whitecaps

Eastern Conference Side

Philadelphia Union
Philadelphia Union were the first team to punch their ticket to the conference semifinals. / Zoe Davis/Getty Images
  • Philadelphia Union vs. Charlotte FC/NYCFC
  • Inter Miami/Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew/FC Cincinnati

MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket: All Possible Conference Finals Matchups

Western Conference Finals

  • Portland Timbers/San Diego FC/Seattle Sounders/Minnesota United vs. Austin FC/LAFC/FC Dallas/Vancouver Whitecaps

Eastern Conference Finals

  • Philadelphia Union/Charlotte FC/NYCFC vs. Inter Miami/Nashville SC/Columbus Crew/FC Cincinnati

MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

MLS Cup
The road to the 2025 MLS Cup final is taking shape. / Zach Sanderson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Conference Semifinals

Following the conclusion of the Round One, the MLS Cup playoffs conference semifinals are set to unfold on the following dates:

  • Saturday, Nov. 22
  • Sunday, Nov. 23

The full slate of matches and their schedules have yet to be determined.

Conference Finals

After the conference semifinals come the conference finals on the following dates:

  • Saturday, Nov. 29
  • Sunday, Nov. 30

The full slate of matches and their schedules have yet to be determined.

MLS Cup Final

MLS Cup
The MLS Cup final comes on the first weekend in December. / Harry How/Getty Images

The MLS Cup final is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, when the new kings of MLS will be crowned to close out the 2025 season.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering the European game and international competitions.

Home/Soccer