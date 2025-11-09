SI

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC: Herons Make MLS Cup Playoff History

For the first time ever, Inter Miami have advanced past the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

Ben Steiner

Lionel Messi (middle) was involved in three of Inter Miami’s four goals in game three.
Lionel Messi (middle) was involved in three of Inter Miami’s four goals in game three. / Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Inter Miami advanced past the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since joining MLS in 2020, beating Nashville SC 4–0 on Saturday night to win the best-of-three series.

The Herons opened the series with a 3–1 win over Nashville, before dropping the second 2–1 on the road, as Nashville forced the decisive showdown.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute with slick dribbling leading to a shot from the top of the box. He doubled the Herons’ lead in the 39th minute after linking up with Mateo Silvetti, who had snuck past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman.

The Herons extended their lead late, with Messi and Alba picking up assists, as they created a tap-in chance for Tadeo Allende’s 3–0 goal. Moments later, Allende broke through on a Messi through-ball and chipped Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to make it 4–0.

With the win, Miami avoided a similar disaster to last season when the star-studded group lost the first round series to No. 9-seed, Atlanta United. At the same time, it delayed the imminent retirement of superstars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Now, Inter Miami will visit FC Cincinnati in a single-knockout match in the Eastern Conference semifinal on either Nov. 22 or 23, after the MLS Cup playoffs take a break for the international window.

Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2)

Tadeo Allende
Tadeo Allende scored twice for Inter Miami. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Rocco Ríos Novo8.1: Ríos Novo didn’t face a shot until just past the 50th minute, but did not have much work to do on a dominant night for the home side.

RB: Ian Fray7.1: The Jamaican international was more reserved, staying back and shutting down Nashville’s attempts out wide.

CB: Maximiliano Falcón7.1: The center back had some worrying moments early, but was able to bounce back and helped the Herons keep a clean sheet.

CB: Noah Allen6.6: After struggling in the second game, Allen was composed on the ball and in challenges.

LB: Jordi Alba7.9: Just like he has his entire career, Alba linked up with Messi and picked up an assist ensuring he will play at least one more professional match.

RM: Tadeo Allende9.2: Taking on more attacking responsibility due to the absence of Luis Suárez, Allende finished the night with two goals, including a stunning chipped effort.

CM: Rodrigo De Paul7.1: The Argentine picked up a yellow card and appeared to struggle in keeping up with Nashville’s few counterattacks.

CM: Sergio Busquets6.7: The veteran Spanish midfielder chipped in with four defensive contributions.

LM: Baltasar Rodríguez7.4: Subbed off at the hour mark, Rodríguez finished with two shots and two dribbles.

ST: Lionel Messi9.3: Messi was at his best at Chase Stadium punishing Nashville early.

ST: Mateo Silvetti7.5: Stepping into the striker role for the suspended Suárez, Silvetti set up Messi’s second goal.

Substitute

Rating (Out of 10)

Telasco Segovia (60’ for Rodríguez)

6.8

Yannick Bright (75’ for Silvetti)

6.3

Tomás Avilés (90’ for Allende)

N/A

Subs not used: Oscar Ustari (GK), Gonzalo Luján, Marcelo Weigandt, Santiago Morales, Allen Obando, Fafà Picault.

Nashville SC (4-3-3)

Starting XI: Joe Willis; Andy Najar, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer; Patrick Yazbek, Edvard Tagseth, Matthew Corcoran; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Alex Muyl

Subs used: Daniel Lovitz, Gaston Brugman, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury, Tyler Boyd.

Player of the Match: Lionel Messi

Inter Miami 4–0 Nashville SC –– How it Unfolded at Chase Stadium

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi scored five goals in the three-game series. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Inter Miami left no questions in their win over Nashville SC on Saturday night, closing out the best-of-three series with a dominant 4–0 win on their home pitch. 

Once again, Lionel Messi played a critical role in their success. The Argentine started the game with an extra pep in his step and scored the opening goal after dribbling past several defenders, unleashing a perfectly placed shot to beat Joe Willis from the top of the box. 

Throughout the night, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continued to threaten. Miami extended their lead in the 39th minute, sending a ball over the top which eluded a clearing attempt from Nashville center back Walker Zimmerman. The ball fell to Miami’s Mateo Silvetti who, without hesitation, set up Messi for the latter’s brace. 

While Nashville had a few moments in the first half, they were unable to test Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. Their best opportunity came in the 15th minute when former MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar sent a free-kick attempt wide of the goal. 

Looking to stage a comeback, Nashville picked up their pace in the second half, as winger Jacob Shaffelburg entered the match and forced Miami center backs Noah Allen and Maxi Falcón into some worrying moments. Yet, it wasn’t enough to get the Tennessee side back into the match before things quickly fell apart. 

Already leading by a convincing margin, Miami picked up a third goal from a quick exchange between Messi and Alba, which ended with Tadeo Allende passing the ball into a gaping goal in the 73rd minute. Moments after, Messi sent a perfectly weighted pass to Allende, who finished with a chipped goal from well outside the box to seal the victory. 

With their first series victory secured, Miami now look to take down a highly-skilled FC Cincinnati side in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Should they win that single knockout match, they would be just two wins away from lifting MLS Cup. 

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Halftime Stats

Statistic

Inter Miami

Nashville SC

Possession

47%

53%

Expected Goals (xG)

0.92

0.07

Total Shots

7

1

Shots on Target

3

0

Big Chances

1

0

Pass Accuracy

83%

85%

Fouls

8

9

Corners

0

2

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Full Time Statistics

Statistic

Inter Miami

Nashville SC

Possession

50%

50%

Expected Goals (xG)

2.12

0.48

Total Shots

11

11

Shots on Target

5

4

Big Chances

3

0

Pass Accuracy

87%

87%

Fouls

16

21

Corners

0

6

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

