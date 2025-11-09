Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC: Herons Make MLS Cup Playoff History
Inter Miami advanced past the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs for the first time since joining MLS in 2020, beating Nashville SC 4–0 on Saturday night to win the best-of-three series.
The Herons opened the series with a 3–1 win over Nashville, before dropping the second 2–1 on the road, as Nashville forced the decisive showdown.
Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 10th minute with slick dribbling leading to a shot from the top of the box. He doubled the Herons’ lead in the 39th minute after linking up with Mateo Silvetti, who had snuck past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman.
The Herons extended their lead late, with Messi and Alba picking up assists, as they created a tap-in chance for Tadeo Allende’s 3–0 goal. Moments later, Allende broke through on a Messi through-ball and chipped Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to make it 4–0.
With the win, Miami avoided a similar disaster to last season when the star-studded group lost the first round series to No. 9-seed, Atlanta United. At the same time, it delayed the imminent retirement of superstars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Now, Inter Miami will visit FC Cincinnati in a single-knockout match in the Eastern Conference semifinal on either Nov. 22 or 23, after the MLS Cup playoffs take a break for the international window.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. Nashville SC (4-4-2)
GK: Rocco Ríos Novo—8.1: Ríos Novo didn’t face a shot until just past the 50th minute, but did not have much work to do on a dominant night for the home side.
RB: Ian Fray—7.1: The Jamaican international was more reserved, staying back and shutting down Nashville’s attempts out wide.
CB: Maximiliano Falcón—7.1: The center back had some worrying moments early, but was able to bounce back and helped the Herons keep a clean sheet.
CB: Noah Allen—6.6: After struggling in the second game, Allen was composed on the ball and in challenges.
LB: Jordi Alba—7.9: Just like he has his entire career, Alba linked up with Messi and picked up an assist ensuring he will play at least one more professional match.
RM: Tadeo Allende—9.2: Taking on more attacking responsibility due to the absence of Luis Suárez, Allende finished the night with two goals, including a stunning chipped effort.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—7.1: The Argentine picked up a yellow card and appeared to struggle in keeping up with Nashville’s few counterattacks.
CM: Sergio Busquets—6.7: The veteran Spanish midfielder chipped in with four defensive contributions.
LM: Baltasar Rodríguez—7.4: Subbed off at the hour mark, Rodríguez finished with two shots and two dribbles.
ST: Lionel Messi—9.3: Messi was at his best at Chase Stadium punishing Nashville early.
ST: Mateo Silvetti—7.5: Stepping into the striker role for the suspended Suárez, Silvetti set up Messi’s second goal.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Telasco Segovia (60’ for Rodríguez)
6.8
Yannick Bright (75’ for Silvetti)
6.3
Tomás Avilés (90’ for Allende)
N/A
Subs not used: Oscar Ustari (GK), Gonzalo Luján, Marcelo Weigandt, Santiago Morales, Allen Obando, Fafà Picault.
Nashville SC (4-3-3)
Starting XI: Joe Willis; Andy Najar, Walker Zimmerman, Jack Maher, Josh Bauer; Patrick Yazbek, Edvard Tagseth, Matthew Corcoran; Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge, Alex Muyl
Subs used: Daniel Lovitz, Gaston Brugman, Jacob Shaffelburg, Teal Bunbury, Tyler Boyd.
Player of the Match: Lionel Messi
Inter Miami 4–0 Nashville SC –– How it Unfolded at Chase Stadium
Inter Miami left no questions in their win over Nashville SC on Saturday night, closing out the best-of-three series with a dominant 4–0 win on their home pitch.
Once again, Lionel Messi played a critical role in their success. The Argentine started the game with an extra pep in his step and scored the opening goal after dribbling past several defenders, unleashing a perfectly placed shot to beat Joe Willis from the top of the box.
Throughout the night, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continued to threaten. Miami extended their lead in the 39th minute, sending a ball over the top which eluded a clearing attempt from Nashville center back Walker Zimmerman. The ball fell to Miami’s Mateo Silvetti who, without hesitation, set up Messi for the latter’s brace.
While Nashville had a few moments in the first half, they were unable to test Miami goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo. Their best opportunity came in the 15th minute when former MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar sent a free-kick attempt wide of the goal.
Looking to stage a comeback, Nashville picked up their pace in the second half, as winger Jacob Shaffelburg entered the match and forced Miami center backs Noah Allen and Maxi Falcón into some worrying moments. Yet, it wasn’t enough to get the Tennessee side back into the match before things quickly fell apart.
Already leading by a convincing margin, Miami picked up a third goal from a quick exchange between Messi and Alba, which ended with Tadeo Allende passing the ball into a gaping goal in the 73rd minute. Moments after, Messi sent a perfectly weighted pass to Allende, who finished with a chipped goal from well outside the box to seal the victory.
With their first series victory secured, Miami now look to take down a highly-skilled FC Cincinnati side in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Should they win that single knockout match, they would be just two wins away from lifting MLS Cup.
Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami Halftime Stats
Statistic
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
Possession
47%
53%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.92
0.07
Total Shots
7
1
Shots on Target
3
0
Big Chances
1
0
Pass Accuracy
83%
85%
Fouls
8
9
Corners
0
2
Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC Full Time Statistics
Statistic
Inter Miami
Nashville SC
Possession
50%
50%
Expected Goals (xG)
2.12
0.48
Total Shots
11
11
Shots on Target
5
4
Big Chances
3
0
Pass Accuracy
87%
87%
Fouls
16
21
Corners
0
6