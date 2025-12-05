SI

2026 World Cup Draw in Full: USMNT Handed Winnable Group

France and Norway were paired together in a devilishly difficult group.

Jamie Spencer

The draw took place in Washington D.C.
The draw took place in Washington D.C. / Roberto SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Next summer’s big World Cup kickoff suddenly feels a lot closer now.

Ahead of the 2026 group stage draw, FIFA president Gianni Infantino promised “104 Super Bowls” over the course of five weeks at the first ever 48-team tournament in June and July across three nations, as he made an opening speech to the crowd at Washington D.C.’s Kennedy Center on Friday.

Just over 30 years ago, the United States opened its doors to the soccer world and now the time has come again. On home soil, Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT will be hoping to leave a mark, just as the Class or ’94 did by escaping the group stage for the first time in the modern era. Christian Pulisic and co. got as far as the Round of 16 four years ago in Qatar and will be hoping to at least match that.

In 2026, the USMNT must face Paraguay first up, then Australia and then the playoff winner out of Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo or Türkiye. This will be a huge opportunity to finish top of the standings and build some good momentum into the knockouts.

Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino now knows the challenge ahead of USMNT. / Roberto SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico fell short of expectations in 2022, eliminated at the group stage to break a run of seven successive knockout appearances. They will open the entire World Cup this time against South Africa, in a repeat of the 2010 opening game. South Korea and a European playoff winner (Czechia, Republic of Ireland, North Macedonia or Denmark) complete Group A.

Canada are still searching for a first win in a World Cup match and will hope to do themselves justice against 2022 hosts Qatar, Switzerland and the European playoff A winner (Wales, Italy, Bosnia & Herzegovina or Northern Ireland).

It’s the battle of two of the world’s greatest strikers in Group I as Kylian Mbappé’s France was drawn with Erling Haaland’s Norway. Senegal are also involved along with the FIFA playoff winner from the trio of Bolivia, Suriname and Iraq.

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Erling Haaland.
Kylian Mbappé (left) and Erling Haaland will be up against one another in this summer’s World Cup. / OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi comes into this World Cup as a reigning champion with Argentina, who must navigate first round fixtures against Algeria, Austria and Jordan if they are to have a chance of repeating in 2026. It is set to be a comfortable start for the holders.

This World Cup will almost certainly be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final chance. Portugal are to face Colombia, Uzbekistan and whoever wins the inter-confederation playoff between Jamaica, New Caledonia and DR Congo.

Brazil have 2022 surprise package Morocco, and Scotland, with all three previously drawn together in 1998. Haiti complete that group. The Seleção are the most successful country in World Cup history with five wins since their first in 1958, but it’s been a long wait since their most recent in 2002.

Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay is a Scotland hero preparing for Brazil. / Stu Forster/Getty Images

Next year marks six decades since England lifted the old World Cup trophy at home in 1966. They are among the favorites, but Croatia is a tough start. They thrashed Panama in the group stage in 2018, and will also face Ghana.

Spain beat the Three Lions in last year’s Euro 2024 final, so can Lamine Yamal now step up on the global stage? They face Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, before finishing on Uruguay, which could be a tasty battle in the third group fixture.

How the FIFA World Cup Group Stage Draw Worked

After a good deal of preamble that included a musical opening, a presidential address from FIFA chief Infantino, another musical interlude, a Peace Prize presented to U.S. President Donald Trump, presentation of the World Cup trophy, a third musical number and a lengthy skit featuring draw host Rio Ferdinand and a group of schoolchildren outlining the process, the actual draw began.

There was nothing to get too confused over.

The 48 teams—including six yet to be determined qualifiers awaiting further playoffs in March—were split in advance of the draw into four pots, based on their FIFA ranking.

Gianni Infantino,Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum, Mark Carney
Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum and Mark Carney were invited to ceremonially draw out the three host nations. / Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Pot 1 included the three co-hosts and the top nine nations, with Pots 2, 3 and 4 filled accordingly. The six unknown teams were included in top four, regardless of rank. It was then one team per pot draw into each group, with a minimum of one in each from Europe, but a maximum of two. No other countries could be drawn into the same group as another from their confederation.

In the interest of “competitive balance,” FIFA had also decided beforehand to split up the top-ranked nations—Spain, Argentina, France, England—ensuring they cannot meet until at least the semifinals if all four win their respective group as expected.

Group A

Team

Previous Best Finish

Mexico

Quarterfinals: 1970, 1986

South Africa

Group stage: 1998, 2002, 2010

South Korea

Fourth place: 2002

UEFA playoff D winner

N/A

UEFA Playoff D Teams: Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Republic of Ireland

Group B

Team

Previous Best Finish

Canada

Group stage: 1986, 2022

UEFA playoff A winner

N/A

Qatar

Group stage: 2022

Switzerland

Quarterfinals: 1934, 1938, 1954

UEFA Playoff A Teams: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C

Team

Previous Best Finish

Brazil

Winner: 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Morocco

Fourth place: 2022

Haiti

Group stage: 1974

Scotland

Group stage: 1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1998

Group D

Team

Previous Best Finish

United States

Third place: 1930

Paraguay

Quarterfinals: 2010

Australia

Round of 16: 2006, 2022

UEFA playoff C winner

N/A

UEFA Playoff C Teams: Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo

Group E

Team

Previous Best Finish

Germany

Winner: 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Curaçao

First time qualifier

Ivory Coast

Group stage: 2006, 2010, 2014

Ecuador

Round of 16: 2006

Group F

Team

Previous Best Finish

Netherlands

Runner-up: 1974, 1978, 2010

Japan

Round of 16: 2002, 2010, 2018, 2022

UEFA playoff B winner

N/A

Tunisia

Group stage: 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, 2022

UEFA Playoff B Teams: Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania

Group G

Team

Previous Best Finish

Belgium

Third place: 2018

Egypt

Round of 16: 1934

Iran

Group stage: 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, 2022

New Zealand

Group stage: 1982, 2010

Group H

Team

Previous Best Finish

Spain

Winner: 2010

Cape Verde

First time qualifier

Saudi Arabia

Round of 16: 1994

Uruguay

Winner: 1930, 1950

Group I

Team

Previous Best Finish

France

Winner: 1998, 2018

Senegal

Quarterfinals: 2002

FIFA playoff 2 winner

N/A

Norway

Round of 16: 1938, 1998

FIFA Playoff 2 Teams: Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq

Group J

Team

Previous Best Finish

Argentina

Winner: 1978, 1986, 2022

Algeria

Round of 16: 2014

Austria

Third place: 1954

Jordan

First time qualifier

Group K

Team

Previous Best Finish

Portugal

Third place: 1966

FIFA playoff 1 winner

N/A

Uzbekistan

First time qualifier

Colombia

Quarterfinals: 2014

FIFA Playoff 1 Teams: New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo

Group L

Team

Previous Best Finish

England

Winner: 1966

Croatia

Runner-up: 2018

Ghana

Quarterfinals: 2010

Panama

Group stage: 2018

When Will the 2026 World Cup Start?

It’s not long to go at all now. Mexico will play the first of 104 games at this expanded World Cup against South Africa in Group A on June 11 at the iconic Estadio Azetca in Mexico City.

The final takes place just over a month later on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.

