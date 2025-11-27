USMNT’s 2022 World Cup Roster: Where Are They Now?
The countdown is well and truly on for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as anticipation builds for the largest iteration of soccer’s grandest tournament.
Excitement is particularly prevalent in the United States, one of three co-hosts for the tournament alongside neighbors Canada and Mexico. The expanded 48-team competition promises to deliver drama to an impassioned audience desperate for the USMNT to make an impression on the global stage.
Many of those set to represent Mauricio Pochettino’s side for the home tournament were under the guidance of Gregg Berhalter at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—a run to the round of 16 offering up invaluable experience.
But where are the 2022 roster currently? And will they be selected by Pochetttino for 2026?
Goalkeepers
Matt Turner
Matt Turner was warming the Arsenal bench when he journeyed to Qatar, but his lack of minutes at club level didn’t prevent him from featuring in all four of the USMNT’s appearances at the winter tournament. He kept two clean sheets during the group stage, but was unable to thwart the Netherlands in the last 16.
Turner has readily appeared for the national team since—although Matt Freese has stolen his starting spot more recently—and could make the 2026 roster. Currently on loan with New England Revolution from French giants Lyon, spells at Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have come and gone since Qatar.
Ethan Horvath
Ethan Horvath has made just two national team appearances since travelling as backup to the 2022 World Cup, most recently featuring at the 2024 Copa América, and appears extremely unlikely to be involved under Pochettino.
Currently plying his trade for one of England’s crisis clubs Sheffield Wednesday, the goalkeeper is on loan from Cardiff City having also featured for Forest and Luton Town since Qatar.
Sean Johnson
Sean Johnson has made 13 appearances for the USMNT across the past 14 years and appears unlikely to earn another cap as his career draws towards its conclusion.
The Toronto FC stopper joined the Canadians the summer after the 2022 tournament and has been plugging away in Ontario ever since.
Defenders
Sergiño Dest
Sergiño Dest was technically still a Barcelona player while appearing at the 2022 tournament, although he was on loan at AC Milan at the time. Another temporary spell with PSV Eindhoven in 2023–24 turned permanent at the end of that season and the Dutch-born right back has now racked up well over 50 appearances for the club.
Dest has struggled with injury in recent times but made his much-anticipated return to the national team back in September—and he’s certain to be part of Pochettino’s roster for 2026.
Walker Zimmerman
Having recently announced his departure from Nashville SC after five years of service, Walker Zimmerman will be representing an as yet unknown club as he pushes for a spot in the 2026 roster.
If the center back is to be chosen, he would be an emergency option capable of offering extra defensive protection under pressure.
Antonee Robinson
The energetic and attack-minded left back has been busy fine-tuning his craft since the Qatar tournament, establishing quite the reputation at Fulham. He’s become an excellent creator for the Cottagers, managing 16 assists across his last two full seasons in the Premier League.
Robinson is another nailed-on pick for the 2026 squad providing his fitness levels allow inclusion, with the 28-year-old capable of offering attacking thrust and defensive nous down Pochettino’s left flank.
Tim Ream
Tim Ream was Robinson’s Fulham teammate during the Qatar World Cup, but returned to the United States to represent Charlotte FC in 2024. He’s been a regular for the club throughout the 2025 Major League Soccer season and could potentially feature in what would be his final World Cup in 2026.
Ream, who had never played at the tournament until his 2022 appearances, could prove vital as a leader given his 38 years of experience, but whether Pochettino trusts him to provide on the pitch remains to be seen. He has been included in recent rosters, though.
Aaron Long
Shortly after the Qatar World Cup, Aaron Long made the move to Los Angeles FC. The center back has become an important part of their roster and featured readily at the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup, but a ruptured Achilles has left him sidelined since July.
Regardless, he won’t be involved next summer having failed to appear for the USMNT since 2023.
Shaq Moore
Having started his career in Spain, Shaq Moore made his return to the United States shortly before the 2022 tournament when he joined Nashville, which helped him feature in Berhalter’s squad and make two substitute appearances in Qatar.
However, he’s only been used infrequently by the USMNT since his move to FC Dallas in December 2024.
Cameron Carter-Vickers
Cameron Carter-Vickers has received call-ups during the Pochettino era but an Achilles injury sustained in October has forced him into the treatment room. Such a lengthy absence on the eve of the World Cup will harm his chances of making the cut.
The Celtic centre back featured in the 1–0 win over Iran in Qatar but his position in the 2026 roster is under threat.
DeAndre Yedlin
A career which has involved spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Sunderland, Galatasaray and Inter Miami will not ensure DeAndre Yedlin a spot in the 2026 squad.
The speedy right back hasn’t featured for the USMNT since 2023 and a move to Real Salt Lake hasn’t boosted his chances of inclusion at the tournament.
Joe Scally
Joe Scally was the player with joint-fewest USMNT caps heading to Qatar having made just three senior appearances. That total now stands at 22, with the right back having established himself as an impressive talent at Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Scally didn’t feature at the 2022 tournament, but should get the opportunity to make his World Cup bow in 2026 having been called up to Pochettino’s most recent roster.
Midfielders
Tyler Adams
Injuries have often threatened to derail Tyler Adams’ career but the defensive midfielder has repeatedly roared back following layoffs. He’s now an essential start for Andoni Iraola’s plucky Bournemouth and he will prove critical to denying an array of attacking stars at the 2026 World Cup.
He captained the USMNT in all four of their 2022 matches in Qatar and will offer much-needed leadership and tenacity in the middle of the pitch once more.
Yunus Musah
Yunus Musah was still a Valencia player when traveling to Qatar, making a move to Italy the following summer. The midfielder has not been a revolutionary pickup for AC Milan and they allowed him to depart for Atalanta on loan for the 2025–26 season.
But Musah is still young—he was only 19 at the 2022 World Cup—and has plenty of time to turn things around, albeit that will be difficult in an uncertain Atalanta team that is struggling since Gian Piero Gasperini’s exit.
Weston McKennie
Weston McKennie looked destined to leave Juventus permanently after the Qatar tournament, joining Leeds United on loan in the subsequent January transfer window. However, the hard-working midfielder has rebuilt his reputation in Turin.
Juventus’ slide from Italy’s colossal force to top-four challengers has aided his rejuvenation, but the American is now a regular in the starting lineup for the Serie A side. He’s key for the USMNT, too.
Luca de la Torre
Luca de la Torre is back in the United States via spells at Fulham, Heracles and then Celta Vigo. Currently on loan at San Diego FC from the Spaniards with an option to buy, he’s become a regular fixture in Pochettino’s roster.
Whether he can be a part of the 2026 World Cup squad remains to be seen.
Cristian Roldan
The Seattle Sounders legend has racked up even more appearances for the club since Qatar, where he was an unused substitute in all four matches for the USMNT. Having been previously absent from the camp since 2023, the midfielder has been named in Pochettino’s last three squads.
He caught the eye with two assists during the October period in a friendly with Australia and will hope to continue his strong form in 2026.
Kellyn Acosta
It’s been well over two years since Kellyn Acosta made his last USMNT appearance having featured twice from the bench in Qatar, with his name nowhere near Pochettino’s thoughts for next summer.
The midfielder has since left LAFC, whom he represented while in the Middle East, joining Chicago Fire at the beginning of 2024.
Forwards
Giovanni Reyna
Once considered the next great hope for American soccer, the versatile forward has since fallen on hard times. He was just 20 and still playing for Borussia Dortmund when the call-up arrived for Qatar, but his progression has slowed significantly since.
Struggling for game time with BVB, an unsuccessful loan spell with Nottingham Forest saw him forced out of the exit door on a permanent basis at Signal Iduna Park, with Reyna joining Scally at Mönchengladbach.
He looks likely to feature at the 2026 World Cup, but he may not be a starter.
Jesús Ferreira
An impressive MLS season in which he scored 18 goals earned Jesús Ferreira a place in the 2022 roster and a subsequent 14-goal campaign saw his stock remain high. However, only five goals followed in both the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.
The Dallas academy graduate made the move from Texas to Seattle at the beginning of 2025 to join the Sounders, but has been unable to rediscover his form.
Christian Pulisic
The poster boy for the USMNT for many years, pressure is heaped high on Christian Pulisic’s shoulders ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He’s expected to carry the nation into the knockout phase and fire them deep into the tournament.
Having struggled at Chelsea, the club he was representing in 2022, it appeared that Pulisic’s potential might fail to materialise, but the move to Milan has revitalized the tricky winger. He’s been sensational in Italy and will be desperate to impress on home soil next summer.
Brenden Aaronson
Brenden Aaronson‘s still plugging away at Leeds, whom he joined the summer before the Qatar World Cup. A brief loan spell at Union Berlin came and went, with the forward returning to England to help the Whites muscle their way back into the Premier League.
Aaronson has been a regular starter for the Whites in the English top flight this season and his endeavor has been appreciated by Pochettino, who has utilized him frequently since taking charge.
Jordan Morris
Another Seattle Sounders forward who won’t be representing the USMNT at a second successive World Cup is Jordan Morris. The striker hasn’t donned the national team jersey since 2023 and is now competing with a new batch of exciting forwards for a spot in the roster.
Morris, who averaged a goal every five national team outings, only made 11 MLS starts in 2025.
Haji Wright
Haji Wright has been terrific since trading Antalyaspor for Coventry City in 2023. The striker has proven utterly prolific in England’s second tier and is loving life under Frank Lampard, with the 27-year-old very possibly becoming a Premier League player before the 2026 World Cup as Coventry push for promotion.
He is almost certain to be a part of the 2026 squad having proven an equally handy goalscorer for the USMNT in recent months. He already has a World Cup goal to his name after scoring against the Netherlands in Qatar.
Tim Weah
Tim Weah’s blockbuster move to Juventus hasn’t quite gone to plan. He joined the Old Lady the summer after featuring in the Qatar World Cup, but has managed just seven goals for the Italians since. A loan move to Marseille was sanctioned in August.
Weah has made a bright start In France and will be involved for Pochettino in 2026, where he will hope to add to his World Cup tally after scoring against Wales in Qatar.
Josh Sargent
Josh Sargent has made a surprising number of appearances for the USMNT given he’s been part of Norwich City‘s rollercoaster journey over the past four years. While he struggled to make the grade in the Premier League, he has proven a reliable goalscorer in the Championship.
He‘s scored 13 or more in England’s second division across the past three full seasons and will be among those fighting for a 2026 World Cup berth in the final third.