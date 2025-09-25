2026 World Cup: First Images of Three Mascots Revealed
The 2026 World Cup has three new figureheads. While the likes of Gianni Infantino and Donald Trump jostle for the limelight, the tournament’s official mascots—one for each host nation—have been unveiled.
Clutch, Zayu and Maple were debuted by FIFA this week in a tradition which began with World Cup Willie back in 1966. Soccer’s governing body rarely stray too far from stereotype when it comes to coming up with a World Cup mascot, invariably picking the animal most commonly associated with the host nation. England’s representative six decades ago, Willie, was a lion.
When the U.S. first hosted the men’s tournament in 1994, Striker the World Cup Pup was the chosen mascot. Rather than a dog, the upcoming competition’s organizers have gone for something even more on the nose.
U.S.—Clutch the Bald Eagle
What could be more American than a bald eagle? The United States’ national seal has the bird of prey characteristically spread across it, clutching an olive branch and 13 arrows in its talons.
Clutch, the U.S. specific mascot, isn’t holding any weaponry in the initial imagery. The midfielder—each character has their own position—is said to have “an unquenchable thirst for adventure, soaring across the United States and embracing every culture, game and moment with boundless curiosity and optimism,” according to the effusive backstory provided by FIFA.
“Fearless on the pitch and uplifting off it, Clutch leads by action—rallying teammates, lifting spirits and turning every challenge into an opportunity to rise higher,” it goes on “A social spark and sports fanatic, Clutch, like all great midfielders, unites people wherever they go, proving that true flight is about purpose, passion and play.”
Mexico—Zayu the Jaguar
Mexico have already hosted two World Cups but Zayu the jaguar is the first animal of the pack. In 1970, a ruddy-cheeked boy named Juanito held the honor, with his tummy poking out of a green shirt while he smiled ambivalently beneath a giant sombrero hat.
Pique, an anthropomorphic jalapeño pepper in 1986, also had the brim of a sombrero.
Zayu is notably hat-less but does supposedly boast “exceptional ingenuity and agility that intimidates defenders.”
FIFA reliably insists that the goalscoring jaguar is “more than an athlete”. “Off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition, uniting people across borders with passion.”
Canada—Maple the Moose
No muscles were strained coming up with Canada’s representative. Maple the Moose is “born to roam, journeying across all of Canada’s provinces and territories while connecting with people and embracing the country’s rich culture.”
The first ever goalkeeping mascot in World Cup history is also “a street style-loving artist” and “music enthusiast.” In keeping with the stereotype of its position, Maple is blessed with “unapologetic individuality.”