FIFA Reveals 2026 World Cup Mascot Names for Three Host Nations

Mexico, Canada and the United States will each have a unique mascot for next summer’s World Cup.

Roberto Casillas

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a little over nine months away.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is a little over nine months away. / FIFA

Anticipation builds for the fast approaching 2026 FIFA World Cup with every passing day and FIFA revealed the first glimpses of the competitions mascts.

Mascots are an unmistakable feature of the World Cup, irreplaceable symbols of the pageantry that comes with the biggest sporting spectacle on earth.

Next summer will mark the first time the competition has three unique mascots, one for each of the co-hosting nations, celebrating the collaborative effort between the three North American countries that will stage the first ever 48-team FIFA World Cup.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico will all have a mascot that represents each country’s unique cultural and national identity. FIFA teased the mascots’ identities and revealed all three of their names.

“Mascots are coming” FIFA stated in a released video where the first glimpses of Maple, Zayu and Clutch—the names of the 2026 World Cup mascots—could be seen.

Country

2026 World Cup Mascot Name

Canada

Maple

United States

Clutch

Mexico

Zayu

According to FIFA, the three mascots represent a different position on the pitch. Canada’s Maple will be a goalkeeper and wear No.1. Clutch, the American mascot, will be donning an iconic No. 10 as a midfielder. Finally, Mexico’s Zayu will be the striker up front with No. 9.

The full look of all three mascots is expected to be revealed soon. With the 2026 World Cup group stage draw taking place in less than three months’ time and with 18 nations already qualified for the tournament, excitement for next summer is starting to build.

