2026 World Cup: Fixture Times, Venues Confirmed
FIFA have now confirmed the final details of all the fixtures in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.
Friday’s draw confirmed the 12 groups in play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but it was decided to delay the release of the kick-off times and locations of each of the fixtures a further 24 hours to give organizers enough time to plot the best outcomes for every team.
Those in charge have moved to build a schedule which gives fans across the globe the greatest opportunities to follow their teams while they play in unfamiliar time zones, and the final schedule has now been released.
2026 World Cup: Final Match Schedule
Group A
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 11
3.00pm
Mexico vs. South Africa
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 11
10.00pm
South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff Winner D
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 18
12.00pm
UEFA Playoff Winner D vs. South Africa
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 18
9.00pm
Mexico vs. South Korea
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 24
9.00pm
UEFA Playoff Winner D vs. Mexico
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 24
9.00pm
South Africa vs. South Korea
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
UEFA Playoff D Teams: Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Republic of Ireland
Group B
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 12
3.00pm
Canada vs. UEFA Playoff Winner A
BMO Field, Toronto
June 13
3.00pm
Qatar vs. Switzerland
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 18
3.00pm
Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff Winner A
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 18
6.00pm
Canada vs. Qatar
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
3.00pm
Switzerland vs. Canada
BC Place, Vancouver
June 24
3.00pm
UEFA Playoff Winner A vs. Qatar
Lumen Field, Seattle
UEFA Playoff A Teams: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 13
6.00pm
Brazil vs. Morocco
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 13
9.00pm
Haiti vs. Scotland
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 19
6.00pm
Scotland vs. Morocco
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 19
9.00pm
Brazil vs. Haiti
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 24
6.00pm
Scotland vs. Brazil
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 24
6.00pm
Morocco vs. Haiti
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group D
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 12
9.00pm
USMNT vs. Paraguay
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 13
12:00am
Australia vs. UEFA Playoff Winner C
BC Place, Vancouver
June 19
12:00am
UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. Paraguay
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
June 19
3.00pm
USMNT vs. Australia
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 25
10.00pm
UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. USMNT
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 25
10.00pm
Paraguay vs. Australia
Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara
UEFA Playoff C Teams: Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo
Group E
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 14
1.00pm
Germany vs. Curuçao
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 14
7.00pm
Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 20
4.00pm
Germany vs. Ivory Coast
BMO Field, Toronto
June 20
8.00pm
Ecuador vs. Curaçao
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 25
4.00pm
Ecuador vs. Germany
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 25
4.00pm
Curuçao vs. Ivory Coast
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group F
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 14
4.00pm
Netherlands vs. Japan
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 14
10.00pm
UEFA Playoff Winner B vs. Tunisia
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 20
1.00pm
Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff Winner B
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 20
12.00am
Tunisia vs. Japan
Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe
June 25
7.00pm
Tunisia vs. Netherlands
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 25
7.00pm
Japan vs. UEFA Playoff Winner B
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
UEFA Playoff B Teams: Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania
Group G
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 15
3.00pm
Belgium vs. Egypt
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 15
9.00pm
Iran vs. New Zealand
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 21
3.00pm
Belgium vs. Iran
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
June 21
9.00pm
New Zealand vs. Egypt
BC Place, Vancouver
June 26
11.00pm
New Zealand vs. Belgium
BC Place, Vancouver
June 26
11.00pm
Egypt vs. Iran
Lumen Field, Seattle
Group H
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 15
12.00pm
Spain vs. Cape Verde
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 15
6.00pm
Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 21
12.00pm
Spain vs. Saudi Arabia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
June 21
6.00pm
Uruguay vs. Cape Verde
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 26
8.00pm
Uruguay vs. Spain
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 26
8.00pm
Cape Verde vs. Saudia Arabia
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
Group I
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 16
3.00pm
France vs. Senegal
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 16
6.00pm
FIFA Playoff Winner 2 vs. Norway
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 22
5.00pm
France vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
June 22
8.00pm
Norway vs. Senegal
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 26
3.00pm
Norway vs. France
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 26
3.00pm
Senegal vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2
BMO Field, Toronto
FIFA Playoff 2 Teams: Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq
Group J
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 16
9.00pm
Argentina vs. Algeria
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
June 16
12:00am
Austria vs. Jordan
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
June 22
1.00pm
Argentina vs. Austria
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 22
11.00pm
Jordan vs. Algeria
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
June 27
10.00pm
Jordan vs. Argentina
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 27
10.00pm
Algeria vs. Austria
Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
Group K
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 17
1.00pm
Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 Winner
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 17
10.00pm
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
June 23
1.00pm
Portugal vs. Uzbekistan
NRG Stadium, Houston
June 23
10.00pm
Colombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 Winner
Estadio Akron, Zapopan
June 27
7.30pm
Colombia vs. Portugal
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
June 27
7.30pm
FIFA Playoff 1 Winner vs. Uzbekistan
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
FIFA Playoff 1 Teams: New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo
Group L
Date
Time (ET)
Fixture
Venue
June 17
4.00pm
England vs. Croatia
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
June 17
7.00pm
Ghana vs. Panama
BMO Field, Toronto
June 23
4.00pm
England vs. Ghana
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
June 23
7.00pm
Panama vs. Croatia
BMO Field, Toronto
June 27
5.00pm
Panama vs. England
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
June 27
5.00pm
Croatia vs. Ghana
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
When Will All 48 World Cup Teams Be Decided?
At the time of the draw, 42 of a record-high 48 spots had been handed out for the 2026 World Cup.
There are still six left to be assigned, with those to be determined in the playoffs in March 2026. UEFA will see a further four teams qualify for the tournament, with two more coming from the inter-confederation playoffs.
Each path includes both a semifinal and final, meaning the teams involved face two more tense fixtures in the battle for their place at next summer’s showpiece spectacle.