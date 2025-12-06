SI

2026 World Cup: Fixture Times, Venues Confirmed

Teams were made to wait 24 hours to find out the times of their fixtures.

Tom Gott

FIFA’s full match schedule is in.
FIFA’s full match schedule is in. / Dan Mullan/Getty Images

FIFA have now confirmed the final details of all the fixtures in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Friday’s draw confirmed the 12 groups in play next summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico, but it was decided to delay the release of the kick-off times and locations of each of the fixtures a further 24 hours to give organizers enough time to plot the best outcomes for every team.

Those in charge have moved to build a schedule which gives fans across the globe the greatest opportunities to follow their teams while they play in unfamiliar time zones, and the final schedule has now been released.

2026 World Cup: Final Match Schedule

Group A

Group A
Group A’s fixtures are in. / BBC Sport

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 11

3.00pm

Mexico vs. South Africa

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 11

10.00pm

South Korea vs. UEFA Playoff Winner D

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 18

12.00pm

UEFA Playoff Winner D vs. South Africa

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 18

9.00pm

Mexico vs. South Korea

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 24

9.00pm

UEFA Playoff Winner D vs. Mexico

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 24

9.00pm

South Africa vs. South Korea

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

UEFA Playoff D Teams: Denmark, North Macedonia, Czechia, Republic of Ireland

Group B

Group B
Group B features some interesting games. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 12

3.00pm

Canada vs. UEFA Playoff Winner A

BMO Field, Toronto

June 13

3.00pm

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 18

3.00pm

Switzerland vs. UEFA Playoff Winner A

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 18

6.00pm

Canada vs. Qatar

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

3.00pm

Switzerland vs. Canada

BC Place, Vancouver

June 24

3.00pm

UEFA Playoff Winner A vs. Qatar

Lumen Field, Seattle

UEFA Playoff A Teams: Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C

Group C
Brazil star in Group C. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 13

6.00pm

Brazil vs. Morocco

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 13

9.00pm

Haiti vs. Scotland

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 19

6.00pm

Scotland vs. Morocco

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 19

9.00pm

Brazil vs. Haiti

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 24

6.00pm

Scotland vs. Brazil

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 24

6.00pm

Morocco vs. Haiti

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group D

Group D
The United States will play in Group D. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 12

9.00pm

USMNT vs. Paraguay

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 13

12:00am

Australia vs. UEFA Playoff Winner C

BC Place, Vancouver

June 19

12:00am

UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. Paraguay

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

June 19

3.00pm

USMNT vs. Australia

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 25

10.00pm

UEFA Playoff Winner C vs. USMNT

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 25

10.00pm

Paraguay vs. Australia

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

UEFA Playoff C Teams: Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia, Kosovo

Group E

Group E
Germany are Group E’s headline act. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 14

1.00pm

Germany vs. Curuçao

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 14

7.00pm

Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 20

4.00pm

Germany vs. Ivory Coast

BMO Field, Toronto

June 20

8.00pm

Ecuador vs. Curaçao

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 25

4.00pm

Ecuador vs. Germany

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 25

4.00pm

Curuçao vs. Ivory Coast

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group F

Group F
Group F promises to be interesting. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 14

4.00pm

Netherlands vs. Japan

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 14

10.00pm

UEFA Playoff Winner B vs. Tunisia

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 20

1.00pm

Netherlands vs. UEFA Playoff Winner B

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 20

12.00am

Tunisia vs. Japan

Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

June 25

7.00pm

Tunisia vs. Netherlands

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 25

7.00pm

Japan vs. UEFA Playoff Winner B

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

UEFA Playoff B Teams: Ukraine, Sweden, Poland, Albania

Group G

Group G
Belgium are in Group G. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 15

3.00pm

Belgium vs. Egypt

Lumen Field, Seattle

June 15

9.00pm

Iran vs. New Zealand

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 21

3.00pm

Belgium vs. Iran

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

June 21

9.00pm

New Zealand vs. Egypt

BC Place, Vancouver

June 26

11.00pm

New Zealand vs. Belgium

BC Place, Vancouver

June 26

11.00pm

Egypt vs. Iran

Lumen Field, Seattle

Group H

Group H
Group H features Spain. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 15

12.00pm

Spain vs. Cape Verde

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 15

6.00pm

Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 21

12.00pm

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

June 21

6.00pm

Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 26

8.00pm

Uruguay vs. Spain

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 26

8.00pm

Cape Verde vs. Saudia Arabia

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

Group I

Group I
France will feature in Group I. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 16

3.00pm

France vs. Senegal

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 16

6.00pm

FIFA Playoff Winner 2 vs. Norway

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 22

5.00pm

France vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

June 22

8.00pm

Norway vs. Senegal

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 26

3.00pm

Norway vs. France

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 26

3.00pm

Senegal vs. FIFA Playoff Winner 2

BMO Field, Toronto

FIFA Playoff 2 Teams: Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq

Group J

Group J
Fans of Lionel Messi will watch Group J closely. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 16

9.00pm

Argentina vs. Algeria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

June 16

12:00am

Austria vs. Jordan

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

June 22

1.00pm

Argentina vs. Austria

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 22

11.00pm

Jordan vs. Algeria

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

June 27

10.00pm

Jordan vs. Argentina

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 27

10.00pm

Algeria vs. Austria

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

Group K

Group K
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal play in Group K. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 17

1.00pm

Portugal vs. FIFA Playoff 1 Winner

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 17

10.00pm

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

June 23

1.00pm

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan

NRG Stadium, Houston

June 23

10.00pm

Colombia vs. FIFA Playoff 1 Winner

Estadio Akron, Zapopan

June 27

7.30pm

Colombia vs. Portugal

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

June 27

7.30pm

FIFA Playoff 1 Winner vs. Uzbekistan

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

FIFA Playoff 1 Teams: New Caledonia, Jamaica, DR Congo

Group L

Group L
England will play in Group L. / BBC

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

Venue

June 17

4.00pm

England vs. Croatia

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

June 17

7.00pm

Ghana vs. Panama

BMO Field, Toronto

June 23

4.00pm

England vs. Ghana

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

June 23

7.00pm

Panama vs. Croatia

BMO Field, Toronto

June 27

5.00pm

Panama vs. England

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

June 27

5.00pm

Croatia vs. Ghana

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

When Will All 48 World Cup Teams Be Decided?

At the time of the draw, 42 of a record-high 48 spots had been handed out for the 2026 World Cup.

There are still six left to be assigned, with those to be determined in the playoffs in March 2026. UEFA will see a further four teams qualify for the tournament, with two more coming from the inter-confederation playoffs.

Each path includes both a semifinal and final, meaning the teams involved face two more tense fixtures in the battle for their place at next summer’s showpiece spectacle.

