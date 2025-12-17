SI

2026 World Cup Prize Money: Complete Breakdown

FIFA have increased the total prize money by 50%.

Grey Whitebloom

The World Cup prize money has been ramped up significantly.
The World Cup prize money has been ramped up significantly. / Hector Vivas-FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

“As a player, winning the World Cup, I think it’s the best,” Lionel Messi gushed when reflecting on his crowning moment of glory in Qatar four years ago. “After the World Cup, you can’t ask for anything more.”

However, the satisfaction of hoisting aloft this golden statue is not all that the winning team receives. The victorious nation in New Jersey next July will also be entitled to $50 million. Just as this World Cup boasts the most matches, hosts and declarations from U.S. President Donald Trump, it also contains the largest prize pot ever dished out by FIFA since the competition’s inception in 1930.

Some would swiftly point to the fact that FIFA are on course to make more money than ever before through ticket prices which have inspired scathing attacks on world soccer’s governing body. Nevertheless, the sums on offer for the competing nations certainly bring to mind Messi’s words: “You can’t ask for anything more.”

2026 World Cup Prize Money By Round

World Cup trophy in front of U.S. Congress
The World Cup comes with an extra pot of cash in 2026. / Michael Regan/FIFA via Getty Images

Exit Round

Sum

Group Stage

$9 million

Round of 32

$11 million

Round of 16

$15 million

Quarterfinal

$19 million

Fourth Place (Third-Place Playoff Loser)

$27 million

Third Place

$29 million

Runners-Up

$33 million

Winner

$50 million

Total 2026 World Cup Prize Money Pool

A swollen pile of $655 million will be dished out to the 48 competing nations based on their finish in the competition. The difference between losing and winning the World Cup final can be nothing more than a penalty shootout, but is valued at a cool $17 million.

FIFA have set aside a total contribution of $727 million, with each team entitled to $1.5 million for preparation fees. This ensures that every single country will bank a minimum of $10.5 million even if they lose all three games without scoring a goal.

Evolution of World Cup Prize Money

Dino Zoff hoisting aloft the World Cup.
Dino Zoff’s Italy were not immensely rewarded financially at the 1982 World Cup. / Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

World Cup prize money has come a long way even in the past two decades. When Italy won the global crown in 2006 they were entitled to $12.2 million, less than a quarter of the sum on offer next summer. However, that fee still represents a heft hike compared to the Azzurri’s triumph in 1982.

Enzo Bearzot’s unlikely champions in Spain walked away with $1.4 million, the equivalent of $4.7 million in today’s money. Yet, the glory of that triumph has lasted far longer than the cents they earned. When Bearzot passed away in 2010, his star striker at that tournament, Paolo Rossi, labelled him “one of Italy’s greatest figures in the 20th century.” That reputation, which few would disagree with, is priceless.

Year

Winning Nation

Prize Pot

1982

Italy

$1.4 million

1986

Argentina

$2.2 million

1990

West Germany

$3.5 million

1994

Brazil

$4.5 million

1998

France

$6.4 million

2002

Brazil

$8.5 million

2006

Italy

$12.2 million

2010

Spain

$30.1 million

2014

Germany

$35.1 million

2018

France

$38.1 million

2022

Argentina

$42.2 million

2026

TBD

$50 million

