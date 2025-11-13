SI

2026 World Cup Ticket Prices Soar Even Higher Ahead of Second Lottery Sale

Ticket prices have been a major talking point ahead of next summer’s expanded competition.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are higher than ever before.
/ Alika Jenner/FIFA/Getty Images

Ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have skyrocketed ahead of the second round of sales due to FIFA’s “variable pricing” strategy.

There has already been widespread criticism of the eye-watering sums required to purchase tickets for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with prices ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

FIFA’s dynamic pricing model ensures prices will fluctuate throughout the tournament based on demand, with the beginning of the second phase of ticket sales on Wednesday sparking a major increase, as per The Athletic.

Supporters who were successful in the second ticket lottery have been greeted by inflated prices as they look to secure tickets, with knockout matches particularly affected by the hike.

Group stage matches, excluding those involving the host nations and matches taking place in Canada and Mexico, have largely remained similar to their initial price for the time being, however.

USMNT
Matches involving the USMNT are among the most expensive. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The most expensive ticket for the final is now around $7,875, with the cheapest sitting at just over $2,000. Almost every single knockout match rose in price, with the smallest increase for Category 1 tickets at approximately 6% and the largest at around 39%—the latter for the round of 16 match in Vancouver.

Group stage games involving the USMNT, Canada and Mexico have all increased, too, especially for Category 1 tickets—there are four different price points for fixtures, with Category 1 the most expensive and Category 4 the least.

Prices for the USMNT’s opener stayed the same—ranging from $560–$2,735—but their second and third group stage games rose around 13% for Category 1 tickets alongside increases for Category 2 and 3 tickets, as well.

Canada’s opener will now set supporters back around $1,930 for a Category 1 ticket and Mexico’s first match will cost $2,140 for the most expensive seat.

2026 FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices

Stage

Most Expensive

Least Expensive

Group Stage (excl. home nations)

$620

$60

Group Stage (USMNT, Canada and Mexico matches)

$2,735

$75

Round of 32

$750

$105

Round of 16

$980

$170

Quarterfinal

$1,775

$275

Semifinal

$3,295

$420

Third-Place Match

$1,070

$165

Final

$7,875

$2,030

*Prices correct as of Thursday, Nov. 13.

