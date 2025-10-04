2026 World Cup Final Tickets Hit Astounding Prices as Reselling Begins
Tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially hit secondary markets with prices rising as high as over $38,000 for the final.
On Wednesday, FIFA opened the first window for ticket purchases through the Visa presale, with a select number of fans, out of over 4.5 million who applied, getting a first chance to buy tickets.
From the primary market, ticket prices were already shocking for many fans worldwide. For any of the opening matches in each host country, the cheapest tickets were the Canadian opener in Toronto, between $355 and $1,745. Meanwhile, the USMNT opener in Los Angeles saw tickets between $560 and $2,735, and Mexico's in Mexico City ranged from $370 to $1,825.
The final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., however, clocked in between $2,030 and $6,370.
Yet, as much as those initial prices shocked soccer fans worldwide, the secondary markets have seen prices astronomically skyrocket into small fortunes, especially for the final.
FIFA Runs Official Secondary Market in U.S., Canada
FIFA operates an official secondary market in the United States and Canada, charging both sellers and buyers a 15% fee, which in turn pushes prices even higher. In Mexico, though, the secondary market is regulated, and FIFA agreed to limit prices to face value on a ticket exchange platform.
According to The Athletic, the percentage is similar to that of StubHub, SeatGeek, GameTime and other third-party resellers.
However, fans have also flocked to those sites, hoping to grab tickets, only to be shocked by the listed resale prices as well. At the same time, tickets from resale sites carry a risk of scamming and issues related to the initial purchase through FIFA’s Fan ID program.
As of Friday evening, no World Cup final tickets were available on FIFA’s official resale platform, but on StubHub, prices ranged from the cheapest ticket in the high corner of the stadium for $5,937 to the most expensive at midfield in the lower bowl at $38,665.
Meanwhile, only one official resale ticket was available for Canada’s opening match for $716, while four tickets were available for the USMNT opener, ranging from $560 to $2,740.
Ticketing Differs From Past World Cups
Unlike past World Cups, local fans were not given special access or pricing for tickets, and no official supporters’ groups have been given ample access either.
Each host nation’s federation also received 8% of the tickets to their games, and has various avenues for distributing tickets among family, officials, alumni and other desired recipients. However, that amount has had little impact on the larger market.
“Obviously, FIFA operates and runs a World Cup and sets policies, but I think the market is also important for people to consider,” Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue told Sports Illustrated, having launched the CanadaRed program to distribute some of the federation’s 8% to supporters.
“The market for high-end sports and entertainment has accelerated dramatically in the last little while ... We would want everybody who wants to experience the World Cup to be able to experience it, and we don't like the fact that if people are priced out, it results in a negative experience. We don’t want that.”
While the prices in the initial sales and resales have skyrocketed, they could vary following the World Cup draw Dec. 6, when fans will have an idea of which teams are playing where.