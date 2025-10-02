2026 World Cup Tickets: Staggering Prices For Group Stage Through to Final Revealed
2026 FIFA World Cup match tickets will start from $60, but the majority will be sold in the hundreds and plenty—particularly for the latter stages—will run into thousands of dollars.
Ticket prices haven’t been officially announced by FIFA, but they have started to emerge online following the first lottery that has given access to fans.
Across four tiers, it is believed that category four tickets priced between $60 and $105 will only be available in upper corner sections of stadiums. Most seats are likely to fall into category one, in the first and second decks. Category two and three will be in the upper tiers, along the sidelines and behind either goal respectively.
It is category four tickets that begin at $60, but there seem to be precious few of those low-priced admissions. Once out of the earlier portion of the tournament, $60 tickets disappear altogether. Tickets prices also vary by venue, with MetLife Stadium and SoFi Stadium consistently higher.
It points to a lack of general affordability that is sure to disappoint eager fans across North America, as well as those planning to travel internationally to follow their respective countries.
The opening match of the tournament involving co-hosts Mexico look set to range from $370 to $1,825, while the first match for the U.S. men’s national team starts at $560 and goes up to $2735. Fans in Toronto for Canada’s opener have it only slightly better, with the category one tickets at $1,745.
Group stage matches involving each of the three co-host nations will be higher than for others in the same round. Once the knockout phase begins, prices start rising higher with each round.
The cheapest ticket for the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is $2,030, going up to $6,730 for category one, which based on the aforementioned stadium geography, is the majority for that match.
Round
Category 1
Category 2
Category 3
Category 4
Group stage*
$345–620
$260–465
$120–215
$60–105
Round of 32
$370–665
$280–500
$135–240
$105–185
Round of 16
$590–890
$450–675
$220–330
$170–220
Quarterfinals
$1,125–1,690
$765–1,150
$485–725
$275–410
Semifinals
$2,565–2,780
$1,775–1,920
$660–720
$420–455
Bronze medal
$1,000
$715
$360
$165
Final
$6,730
$4,230
$2,790
$2,030
*Excluding co-host matches
When Is the 2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw?
Until the group stage draw on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., fans will not actually know who is playing who. The only certainty right now is when and where Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B) and the USMNT (Group D) are going to be in action.
The World Cup itself starts on June 11, 2026.