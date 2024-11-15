2026 World Cup Tickets: Pricing, Availability and How to Get Yours
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon as the United States, Canada and Mexico are all set to co-host the greatest sporting event on the planet.
Not only will it be the first time three nations have hosted the World Cup, but it will also be the first World Cup in the expanded format with 48 teams participating, a notable increase from the 32 nations that competed in Qatar in 2022.
Since the tournament is taking place in place in all three North American countries, it's no surprise to see there's already an incredible demand for tickets as fans look to purchase tickets ahead of time in order to secure their seats for the World Cup.
Here's how you can find out when tickets will be available, how to buy tickets and tips for securing seats at the 2026 World Cup.
Ticket Release Phases
2026 World Cup Ticket Release Phases Explained
FIFA typically utilizes a four-staged process for ticket releases at the World Cup. The first stage is known as the lottery phase which is a randomized process. Phase 2 is a traditional first come, first serve basis after the 48 teams have been drawn into their respective groups. Phase 3 is another lottery, similar to Phase 1. Phase 4 is another first come, first serve scenario and the last phase of the ticketing release process.
The 2026 World Cup is likely to utilize a similar system to the one rolled out in 2022. Fans will be able to apply for matches they wish to attend before being approved/denied for select matches later on.
Dates have yet to be set for purchasing tickets but they're expected to go on sale by late 2025 with hospitality packages expected to be available later this year. When tickets are available, fans will have a few different options to choose from with individual match tickets, hospitality tickets and supporter tickets of specific nations in the World Cup.
Ticket Pricing and Categories
A Breakdown of 2026 World Cup Ticket Prices
The World Cup tickets are broken down into three categories. Category 1 is typically the most expensive category with seats near the center circle, while Category 2 is usually reserved for the four corners of the pitch and is the second-most expensive category.
The least-expensive section is Category 3 which contains seats behind the two goals followed up by Category 4 which also usually contains seats behind the goals.
Tickets purchased behind the goals and the corners will likely be cheaper than tickets purchased at the center circle near the team dugouts. Additionally, group stage tickets will likely be less expensive than tickets for the knockout stage and the final.
Based on the official 2026 World Cup Bid on page 490, the cheapest ticket could cost roughly $323 while the most expensive ticket for a skybox or business suite could run $4,307.
For instance, the estimated price for a Category 1 ticket in the group stage is $323 while the estimated ticket price for a Category 3 ticket in the group stage is $174. In the final, tickets could range from $128 (Category 4) all the way to $1,550 (Category 1).
How to Purchase Tickets
How to Secure Your 2026 World Cup Tickets Online
FIFA stresses that buying tickets from unofficial websites is unsafe and that the safest way to acquire tickets is through the governing body's website, FIFA.com/tickets.
To do this, you'll need to create a FIFA account on the official website and 'register interest' using this link. If you're interested in Official Hospitality seating, use this link to 'register interest.'
Popular payment methods accepted by FIFA are Visa and Mastercard. Should you land tickets for the World Cup, you can expect to receive confirmation via email. It's extremely important to be wary of fraudulent ticket websites that will claim to have tickets available way ahead of the actual release date next year.
Ticket Availability by Region (USA, Mexico, Canada)
How to Get Tickets for Matches in the USA, Mexico, and Canada
16 stadiums will be on display throughout the 2026 World Cup with Estadio Azteca, New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium), Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) highlight the different venues that fans will pack.
Host country residents in the USA, Mexico and Canada are expected to have access to more tickets when compared to individuals purchasing tickets from outside the three host nations. There's also the chance that these tickets could be cheaper, too, making it more affordable for residents in the three countries.
While it may be appealing to travel to all three host nations for matches, keep in mind that airfare and lodging must be considered when applying for tickets as tournament spans across North America.
Tickets can be resold online in Canada, Mexico and the USA. In Canada, however, you have to report the resale and pay taxes on the income earned from it.
Ticket Reselling and Transfers
Official Guidelines for Reselling and Transferring 2026 World Cup Tickets
FIFA allows fans to put tickets up for resale but only on its official ticketing portal. More information on FIFA's ticket transferring and resale policy can be found here based on the 2022 World Cup.
Once again, FIFA urges fans to use caution when trying to score early tickets as none are currently available. Even though verified sellers in the USA might claim they have tickets, it's best to play it safe and wait until late 2025 to try to get tickets on the official website.
Tips for Securing Tickets
How to Increase Your Chances of Getting 2026 World Cup Tickets
One way to increase your chances of getting 2026 World Cup tickets is by registering interest early and staying up-to-date with ticketing news and having notifications enable for updates. Additionally, be sure to have multiple devices ready to give yourself the best chance of scoring tickets.
Another strategy to try to get 2026 World Cup tickets is having multiple family members/friends apply for the tickets. Each person applying for tickets would be the main applicant and can list guests that would attend the match with them.
If the initial phases sell out, don't lose hope just yet. Routinely check the official FIFA ticketing portal to see if any other fans are unable to attend certain matches and have put their tickets up for resale.
Accommodation and Travel Tips for Ticket Holders
Accommodation and Travel Tips for 2026 World Cup Ticket Holders
Should you score tickets or live near one of the 16 venues, it would be wise to book hotel accommodations as early as possible to avoid paying more before the matches begin in June 2026. If you wait until a few weeks or a couple of months before the tournament to book accommodations, you could end up paying a fortune.
Airbnb is an alternative to hotels that provides the same features as a hotel while often being attached to one's house/apartment. As airplane tickets can be costly, taking buses to matches in the different countries might be one of the more affordable methods of travel while renting a car is also an option.
Be sure to be on the lookout to special package deals that will include accommodations and tickets for the 2026 World Cup. Also make sure to have a valid passport if you're visiting from outside one of the host countries and/or plan to travel to matches in one of the different countries to apply for the different Visa's.