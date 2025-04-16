FIFA Targets Popular American City to Host 2026 World Cup Draw
FIFA has its sights set on bringing the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw back to Sin City.
The Athletic reported FIFA are in advanced negotiations with several venues in Las Vegas to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw come December. There are also possible talks of moving the event to Washington D.C. to allow President Donald Trump to more easily participate in the draw.
The United States already has experience hosting FIFA World Cup festivities in Las Vegas. The 1994 FIFA World Cup draw unfolded at the Las Vegas Convention Center and featured singer Stevie Wonder, late actor Robin Williams and then-President Bill Clinton, who made an appearance on video.
Fast forward more than 30 years later and Las Vegas could once again be home to the FIFA World Cup draw. In 2025, FIFA has a wealth of options when it comes to venues, including the MGM Grand Garden Arena, T-Mobile Arena and even The Sphere.
Since Las Vegas was not named as one of the 11 U.S. host cities for the upcoming competition, it could now potentially still participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, coming to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
The newly-expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 48 teams, 16 more than the traditional 32 teams. Six months before the tournament kicks off in Mexico on June 11, 2026, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will divide the teams into 12 groups of four.
So far, seven teams have already qualified for next summer's tournament. Along with the three host nations, Japan, New Zealand, Argentina
and Iran have all punched their tickets to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The qualified national teams will have to wait until the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw unfolds in December to find out their group stage opponents.