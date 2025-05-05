3 Key Battles Barcelona Must Win to Reach Champions League Final
Simone Inzaghi isn't a manager who tends to facilitate chaos, but last week's Champions League semifinal first leg in Catalonia was nothing short of a frenzy.
Inter entered the tie with Barcelona as the underdogs, but some will now have the Italian champions listed as the favourites to advance after they earned a 3-3 draw at the Montjuic last week. This is a team that simply can't be written off in cup competitions, although another mammoth effort on home soil is required if they're to reach their third Champions League final of the century.
While their fallibility manifested last week, we also saw the very best of Hansi Flick's Barca amid the back-and-forth melodrama. The German's outfit are almost impossible to contain, with the manager's emphasis upon verticality, speed and 'diagonalism' rendering Barca a swashbuckling unit who are ever so watchable.
Purists are dreaming of a Barcelona vs PSG final, but Inzaghi's Inter - and teams of the like - have proven to be the kryptonite of this Barca outfit. Thus, a big challenge awaits this burgeoning Blaugrana team.
Here are three key battles the visitors must win at San Siro if they're to reach the showpiece event in Munich
1. Contain Inter's set-pieces
Inter were remarkably efficient in the first leg, taking advantage of only a few moments they crafted in Barcelona's final third. Key to their success last week was set-pieces, as Denzel Dumfries scored his first two goals of Inter's Champions League campaign.
The Nerazzurri are Serie A's top dogs from dead-ball situations. They've scored the most set-piece goals (14) and created the most set-piece xG (14.7) in the division this season - stats via Opta. However, they were facing a Barcelona team that have conceded the fewest set-piece goals in La Liga (three) and surrendered the third-lowest set-piece xGA (6.08).
Thus, Inter's domination last week came as somewhat of a surprise given Barca's capacity to manage such situations, but they undoubtedly missed the aerial abilities of Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo - their box commander who came on for the second half. Inter, and Dumfries in particular, exposed the flaws within Barca's zonal marking system, with the imposing Dutchman having to beat playmaker Dani Olmo in the air to net Inter's third on the night.
While the hosts should have more of the game on Tuesday than they did in the first leg, their set-piece count is likely to be low again (it was only two last week). Nullifying Inter's distinct dead-ball threat will be key for Barcelona, who are better placed to deal with Hakan Calhanoglou's delivery at San Siro due to Lewandowski and Araujo's inclusions in Flick's XI.
2. Midfield superiority
The battle for control was won by Barcelona's midfield in the first leg, with the hosts able to limit Inter in transition for large parts of the contest, thus forcing Inzaghi's side to succumb to periods of sustained pressure.
Inter are more comfortable than most with their backs against the wall, but Inzaghi doesn't set his teams out to defend for their lives. He wants the Nerazzurri to establish control with and without the ball.
Last week's result should embolden Inter, and Barca's press will be put to the test by the Nerazzurri's meticulously crafted build-up. The rotations of Inter's midfielders into deeper positions are bound to stretch Barca's compact pressing structure, while surging runs in behind should be a point of emphasis for the hosts. Alessandro Bastoni's diagonals for Nicolo Barela or Inter's front two could cause danger.
Barella performed admirably in multiple roles last week, but the game's standout midfielder was Pedri. He's been magnificent all year, and the Spaniard is the one capable of dictating the contest and driving Barcelona forward. If Lamine Yamal is triple-teamed, space should open up for the Spaniard to work his subtle magic in and around the final third. It was Pedri's cross which led to Barca's second goal last week.
Barella and Pedri's head-to-head duel will be fascinating, but there are multiple standout performers in the middle of the park which will render the battle for central supremacy incredibly hard-fought. Calhanoglu's passing range could compromise Barca's aggressive defensive line, while Frenkie de Jong is playing his best football in years.
3. Fox-in-the-box Robert Lewandowksi
While Inter are at home, there's scope for the dynamic of the second leg to be similar to the first. Game-state will obviously play a role, but Barcelona are more likely to enjoy prolonged spells of possession in the Inter half and dominate territorially.
Inter are masters in the build-up phase, but their transition from defence to attack can be rapid. They're not a team that necessarily relies on sustained pressure to wear teams down.
So, with Barca likely to have much of the ball, Lewandowski's return is significant. Ferran Torres has filled in ably, but there are few superior movers in the opposition's box than the veteran striker. Space is likely to be a premium for the visitors in Inter's third on Tuesday, but the returning Lewandowski has proven time and time again during a goal-laden 2024-25 season that he only requires an inch.
Flick's Barca are supreme central combiners, but Lewandowski's inclusion could spark a more cross-heavy approach. They had some success last week, and the striker's ability to create a yard for himself in the box could prove key in turning half-chances into goals.