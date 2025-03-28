30 Fun Facts About Soccer
Brush up on your soccer trivia with these 30 fun facts about the world’s most popular sport.
Soccer is the world’s most beloved sport, played and watched by millions across the globe.
From its ancient origins right through to the modern era, the game has a rich history filled with fascinating facts.
Did you know, for example, that only one player in the history of the sport has ever won three World Cups? Or that the fastest goal ever was scored within just a matter of seconds?
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just getting into the sport, get ready to dive into 30 incredible facts about the beautiful game.
1. Soccer, known as football outside of North America, is the world’s most popular sport, with an estimated 250 million players across the globe.
2. The origins of soccer can be traced all the way to China over 2,200 years ago and a game called “Tsu Chu,” which means “kicking ball.”
3. The first official international soccer match took place in 1872 between England and Scotland. It finished goalless.
4. Soccer’s Laws of the Game were established in 1897 by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).
5. FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, was officially established in 1904.
6. The first edition of the FIFA World Cup took place in 1930 in Uruguay, and was won by the host nation.
7. The first official soccer ball used in a World Cup was made of leather with laces and was used in the 1930 tournament.
8. Brazil is the nation to have won the most World Cup titles, with five.
9. The World Cup’s top scorer is Germany’s Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 times in 24 games at the tournament.
10. The fastest goal in soccer history was scored by Nawaf Al-Abed in just 2.4 seconds.
11. Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton has made more appearances in professional soccer games than any other player in history, with 1,387.
12. The fastest hat-trick in professional soccer was scored by Tommy Ross in 90 seconds in 1964.
13. Professional soccer’s all-time leading goal scorer is Cristiano Ronaldo, with over 925 goals.
14. The oldest player ever to appear in a professional soccer match is Isaak Hayik, who was 73 years old when he played for Israeli side Ironi Or Yehuda in 2019.
15. The youngest professional soccer player ever is Liberian Eric Godpower Marshall, who was just 10 when he made his first senior appearance.
16. The largest attendance for a soccer match was 199,854 people during the 1950 World Cup match between Brazil and Uruguay at Maracanã Stadium.
17. The term “soccer” is a shortened, slang term from the word “association,” used in Association Football.
18. Arthur Wharton became soccer’s first-ever professional Black player when he signed for English team Rotherham Town in 1889.
19. The first FIFA Women’s World Cup was held in China in 1991.
20. The United States is the most successful team in the history of the Women’s World Cup, having lifted the trophy four times.
21. The most international goals by a female player is 186, scored by Canada’s Christine Sinclair.
22. No player in the history of soccer has won the Ballon d’Or as many times as Lionel Messi, who has won the prize eight times.
23. The first live coverage of a soccer match was shown on television in 1937. It was a practice game Arsenal played at Highbury Stadium.
24. The highest-scoring professional soccer match of all time finished 149-0.
25. The most red cards ever shown in a soccer game was 36, in a match between Argentine teams Club Atlético Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.
26. The longest penalty shootout in soccer history occurred in 2024, when Israel's SC Dimona and Shimshon Tel Aviv needed 56 kicks to decide a winner.
27. The record transfer for a player is the $240 million Paris Saint-Germain paid FC Barcelona for Brazilian star Neymar Jr. in 2017.
28. The Premier League is the most-watched soccer league in the world, with an estimated global audience of over 3 billion people annually.
29. The oldest still-active professional club in world soccer is Notts County, which was founded in 1862.
30. The only soccer player to have won the World Cup three times is Brazil’s Pelé, who lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, and 1970.
