The 30 Soccer Clubs With the Most Social Media Followers
Real Madrid and Barcelona headline the 30 soccer clubs with the most social media followers as of June 2025, and it's not particularly close with the rest of the field.
There's no doubt Spain's two biggest clubs have a global following helped on by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's popularity throughout the 21st century. Both players were ambassadors on the world stage helping grow and evolve the game. And, their profiles have further helped expand followings for the other clubs they've played at since departing La Liga.
Elsehwere in Europe, Manchester United remain one of the biggest clubs in terms of global following, while clubs who have had more recent success like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City round out the top five.
Check out the full list of the 30 most followed clubs in the sport below and their most followed platform (Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube).
Club
Total Followers
Most Followed Platform
Real Madrid
473.3 million
Instagram (175.8m)
Barcelona
427.4 million
Instagram (141.6m)
Manchester United
233.6 million
Facebook (85.1m)
Paris Saint-Germain
199.4 million
Instagram (64.4m)
Manchester City
179.5 million
Instagram (56.1m)
Juventus
174.9 million
Instagram (60m)
Liverpool
166.7 million
Facebook (51.7m)
Chelsea
152.9 million
Facebook (56.5m)
Bayern Munich
149.1 million
Facebook (62.7m)
Arsenal
114.1 million
Facebook (45.8m)
Tottenham Hotspur
108.1 million
TikTok (40.6m)
Atlético Madrid
80.2 million
TikTok (27.9m)
AC Milan
78.3 million
Facebook (29m)
Inter Milan
70.2 million
Facebook (33.4m)
Flamengo
66.4 million
Instagram (22m)
Al-Nassr
62 million
Instagram (27.8m)
Borussia Dortmund
60.2 million
Instagram (20.8m)
Al-Ahly
57.7 million
X (19.6m)
Galatasaray
53.7 million
X (17.4m)
Roma
41.8 million
TikTok (15.8m)
Corinthians
41.6 million
Instagram (14.1m)
Fenerbahçe
39.1 million
X (14.3m)
Inter Miami
38.4 million
Instagram (17.3m)
Al-Hilal
37.7 million
X (14.3m)
Persib Bandung
33.1 million
Facebook (11.5m)
Club América
30.3 million
Facebook (12.1m)
Boca Juniors
30.3 million
Instagram (9.8m)
River Plate
29.6 million
Facebook (9.6m)
Ajax
26.9 million
TikTok (9.9m)
Leicester City
24.5 million
Facebook (9.5m)
Numbers compiled by Football Observatory
According to the Football Observatory, Real Madrid and Barcelona have each gained over 44 million followers across social media in the last year. The highest metric by far and the only two clubs to eclipse the 40 million benchmark. Only Atléti, Man City, Liverpool and Santos have gained over 10 million as well.
Inter Miami, Messi's current home, is the only MLS club to crack the top 30. Likewise, Club América is the only Liga MX team to make the cut.
Check out a breakdown per social media platform as well below.
Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most X Followers
Club
X Followers
Real Madrid
89.4 million
Barcelona
86.6 million
Manchester United
44.8 million
Liverpool
31.6 million
Chelsea
29.2 million
Again, there's a steep drop off from Barcelona to Man Utd.
Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most Instagram Followers
Club
Instagram Followers
Real Madrid
175.8 million
Barcelona
141.6 million
Paris Saint-Germain
64.4 million
Manchester United
64.4 million
Juventus
60 million
Serie A's Juventus cracks the top five for most Instagram followers
Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most YouTube Subscribers
Club
YouTube Subscribers
Barcelona
22.3 million
Real Madrid
17.5 million
Liverpool
11.4 million
Manchester United
10 million
Juventus
9.9 million
Only four clubs have over 10 million subscribers on YouTube
Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most Facebook Followers
Club
Facebook Followers
Real Madrid
129.3 million
Barcelona
120 million
Manchester United
85.1 million
Bayern Munich
62.7 million
Chelsea
56.5 million
Chelsea is in the top five most followed clubs on Facebook.
Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most TikTok Followers
Club
TikTok Followers
Real Madrid
61.8 million
Barcelona
56.8 million
Paris Saint-Germain
47.4 million
Tottenham Hotspur
40.6 million
Juventus
39.8 million
Juventus cracks the top five again, but Tottenham Hotspur outrank all other Premier League clubs on TikTok.