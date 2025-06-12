SI

The 30 Soccer Clubs With the Most Social Media Followers

Where do Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal rank in terms of social media followings?

Max Mallow

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City all rank within the top five most followed clubs in the world.
Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Manchester City all rank within the top five most followed clubs in the world. / Getty Images/Visionhaus

Real Madrid and Barcelona headline the 30 soccer clubs with the most social media followers as of June 2025, and it's not particularly close with the rest of the field.

There's no doubt Spain's two biggest clubs have a global following helped on by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's popularity throughout the 21st century. Both players were ambassadors on the world stage helping grow and evolve the game. And, their profiles have further helped expand followings for the other clubs they've played at since departing La Liga.

Elsehwere in Europe, Manchester United remain one of the biggest clubs in terms of global following, while clubs who have had more recent success like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City round out the top five.

Check out the full list of the 30 most followed clubs in the sport below and their most followed platform (Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube).

Club

Total Followers

Most Followed Platform

Real Madrid

473.3 million

Instagram (175.8m)

Barcelona

427.4 million

Instagram (141.6m)

Manchester United

233.6 million

Facebook (85.1m)

Paris Saint-Germain

199.4 million

Instagram (64.4m)

Manchester City

179.5 million

Instagram (56.1m)

Juventus

174.9 million

Instagram (60m)

Liverpool

166.7 million

Facebook (51.7m)

Chelsea

152.9 million

Facebook (56.5m)

Bayern Munich

149.1 million

Facebook (62.7m)

Arsenal

114.1 million

Facebook (45.8m)

Tottenham Hotspur

108.1 million

TikTok (40.6m)

Atlético Madrid

80.2 million

TikTok (27.9m)

AC Milan

78.3 million

Facebook (29m)

Inter Milan

70.2 million

Facebook (33.4m)

Flamengo

66.4 million

Instagram (22m)

Al-Nassr

62 million

Instagram (27.8m)

Borussia Dortmund

60.2 million

Instagram (20.8m)

Al-Ahly

57.7 million

X (19.6m)

Galatasaray

53.7 million

X (17.4m)

Roma

41.8 million

TikTok (15.8m)

Corinthians

41.6 million

Instagram (14.1m)

Fenerbahçe

39.1 million

X (14.3m)

Inter Miami

38.4 million

Instagram (17.3m)

Al-Hilal

37.7 million

X (14.3m)

Persib Bandung

33.1 million

Facebook (11.5m)

Club América

30.3 million

Facebook (12.1m)

Boca Juniors

30.3 million

Instagram (9.8m)

River Plate

29.6 million

Facebook (9.6m)

Ajax

26.9 million

TikTok (9.9m)

Leicester City

24.5 million

Facebook (9.5m)

Numbers compiled by Football Observatory

According to the Football Observatory, Real Madrid and Barcelona have each gained over 44 million followers across social media in the last year. The highest metric by far and the only two clubs to eclipse the 40 million benchmark. Only Atléti, Man City, Liverpool and Santos have gained over 10 million as well.

Inter Miami, Messi's current home, is the only MLS club to crack the top 30. Likewise, Club América is the only Liga MX team to make the cut.

Check out a breakdown per social media platform as well below.

Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most X Followers

Club

X Followers

Real Madrid

89.4 million

Barcelona

86.6 million

Manchester United

44.8 million

Liverpool

31.6 million

Chelsea

29.2 million

Again, there's a steep drop off from Barcelona to Man Utd.

Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most Instagram Followers

Club

Instagram Followers

Real Madrid

175.8 million

Barcelona

141.6 million

Paris Saint-Germain

64.4 million

Manchester United

64.4 million

Juventus

60 million

Serie A's Juventus cracks the top five for most Instagram followers

Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most YouTube Subscribers

Club

YouTube Subscribers

Barcelona

22.3 million

Real Madrid

17.5 million

Liverpool

11.4 million

Manchester United

10 million

Juventus

9.9 million

Only four clubs have over 10 million subscribers on YouTube

Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most Facebook Followers

Club

Facebook Followers

Real Madrid

129.3 million

Barcelona

120 million

Manchester United

85.1 million

Bayern Munich

62.7 million

Chelsea

56.5 million

Chelsea is in the top five most followed clubs on Facebook.

Top 5 Soccer Clubs With Most TikTok Followers

Club

TikTok Followers

Real Madrid

61.8 million

Barcelona

56.8 million

Paris Saint-Germain

47.4 million

Tottenham Hotspur

40.6 million

Juventus

39.8 million

Juventus cracks the top five again, but Tottenham Hotspur outrank all other Premier League clubs on TikTok.

feed

