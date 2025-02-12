5 Key Players Missing From USWNT's 2025 SheBelieves Cup Roster
U.S. women’s national team (USWNT) manager Emma Hayes has named her roster for the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, set to take place later this month.
This year is the 10th edition of the annual tournament and the USWNT will hope to make it six consecutive wins when they take on Colombia, Australia and Japan at venues across the country, including the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.
Twenty-three players have been called up, including 21 field players and two goalkeepers. For Hayes, this will be her first SheBelieves Cup, while 10 players on the roster will also be competing in the tournament for the first time.
However, there are some notable absences with five key players missing from this month’s roster. The “Triple Espresso” front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson are all absent again having sat out the last two camps.
Midfielder Rose Lavelle and new Chelsea recruit Naomi Girma are also notable absentees ahead of the tournament.
Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at why the players are missing and when they are expected to return to action.
Trinity Rodman
Rodman’s full focus has been on getting back to full fitness after injuries hampered her season after the Olympic Games in Paris last summer. The 22-year-old has been nursing a back problem that dates all the way back to her rookie season in 2021.
Rodman was not called up to Hayes’ USWNT squad for their friendlies against England and the Netherlands at the end of last year, and she also missed the January training camp. Instead, she has had a full offseason to rest and recover ahead of the 2025 NWSL season with the Washington Spirit.
“I feel good, I feel better than I was," she said at the NWSL media day last month. "The offseason helped a lot.”
Sophia Wilson
Another member of the famous ‘Triple Espresso’ is 24-year-old Wilson (formerly Smith). She also faced injury problems in the aftermath of the Olympics last year.
It was revealed towards the end of the 2024 NWSL season that Wilson had barely been able to train since the tournament in Paris due to an ankle injury. Like Rodman, the Portland Thorns star has had the entire offseason to recover and prepare for the new season.
Although she is back training with her club teammates, it has been decided she is not physically ready for USWNT competition and will continue to use the preseason to gain fitness.
Mallory Swanson
Swanson is not currently sidelined with any injury or fitness concerns, but did miss the start of preseason with the Chicago Stars. She featured in every NWSL game for her club in 2024 and was an integral figure in the Olympic-winning team last year.
However, confirmed in a statement last month that the 26-year-old would be absent for the start of preseason training due to personal reasons. They emphasised she has the full support of the Stars’ senior leadership and they fully respect the player’s decision.
Rose Lavelle
Midfielder Lavelle was another notable absentee from Hayes’ roster for the SheBelieves Cup. The Gotham FC star underwent surgery on her left ankle in December and is continuing her rehabilitation.
Lavelle was present at her club’s NWSL media day at the end of January, but was still on crutches wearing a protective boot. She gave no indication as to when she will be able to return to the field and insisted she is taking her recovery “one day at a time.”
The 29-year-old had been managing a persistent foot injury or the majority of 2024 and surgery was ultimately inevitable for the offseason. Lavelle said she is hopeful she won’t miss too much of 2025, but will play no part in the national team’s upcoming matches.
Naomi Girma
Defender Naomi Girma has also not been included in Hayes’ latest roster. The 24-year-old completed a world record move from San Diego Wave to English club Chelsea in January, but is yet to feature for her new club across the Atlantic.
Hayes confirmed Girma had suffered an injury at the end of last year and she is unsure when she will be fit and ready to return. With minimal team training and no games behind her during the offseason, she is not available for the upcoming international break.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor revealed ahead of her team’s FA Cup game against Everton last week that Girma has started training with her new teammates and is progressing well. It remains to be seen whether she is fit to face the same opposition in a Women’s Super League (WSL) meeting this weekend.