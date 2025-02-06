Why is Naomi Girma Not in Chelsea's Squad Yet?
U.S women's national team (USWNT) defender Naomi Girma broke the women's world-record transfer fee when she moved to Chelsea in January for $1.1 million.
The move saw the former San Diego Wave player become the most expensive player in women's soccer history.
However, Chelsea fans will be made to wait for Girma's Women's Super League (WSL) debut, after head coach Sonia Bompastor recently revealed that the defender had sustained a "small injury" to her calf.
"I think Naomi is a defender who is really comfortable with the ball in position. She will bring a lot of confidence to the team," said Bompastor.
"She's able to have a big impact because she's comfortable on passing the ball, kicking short, kicking long. She's also able to drive the ball and create some adaptation.
"She has a lot of speed, so she's able to play really high on the pitch and recover the ball with the space behind the back. It will bring a big impact to our team."
Girma is a proven winner, having played an integral role in the USWNT's gold medal feat at last summer's Paris Olympic games. She was the only American player to feature in every single minute of the tournament, starring for her nation across all six fixtures.
The defender has had major success with the U.S on the international stage, winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship at U-17, U-20 and senior team level. Girma played a fundamental role in the 2023 and 2024 SheBelieves Cup, when the USWNT lifted the tournament trophy both times.
The 24-year-old was named the NWSL Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year for her efforts in the 2022 league season, before winning the NWSL Championship with San Diego Wave the following year. The side extended their domestic glory into 2024, where they defeated NJ/NY Gotham FC in the NWSL Challenge Cup at Red Bull Arena.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S NWSL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Much like Chelsea fans, USWNT supoorters will be hoping that Girma's injury is minor, as the nation gear up to host the SheBelieves Cup in the final week of February.
The side will host the invitational tournament between 20-26 February in Houston, Glendale and San Diego, with Colombia, Australia and Japan the confirmed opponents.