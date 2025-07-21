5 MLS Transfer Rumors To Watch As Summer Window Prepares to Open
The 2025 MLS summer transfer window is almost here, but rumors of potential moves have been circulating for a little while.
While several clubs have already signed players, such as New York City FC's announced deal with Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, no MLS clubs have been able to add a new player to their roster this summer. That changes when the secondary transfer window opens on Thursday, July 24, running for a full four weeks until Thursday, August 21.
Here, Sports Illustrated analyses five potential transfers that have been doing the rounds in the media.
Columbus Crew SC linked to striker Wessam Abou Ali
Wessam Abou Ali became one of the early stars of the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and could be returning to the country as the new striker for the Columbus Crew. While not official, several reports suggest that the Palestinian international is close to joining the Crew and parting ways with 45-time Egyptian champions, Al Ahly.
However, while reports from Egypt’s Mohamed Shaddad suggested that Al Ahly were poised to earn $8 million from the transfer, as well as a potential extra $2 million in performance-related bonuses and 20 percent of any future sale, MLS insider Tom Bogert suggests that no agreement was yet in place.
Talks are said to be ongoing between the Crew, Al Ahly and Abou Ali, but Columbus are also pursuing other options to fill the empty Designated Player slot, left unfilled following the sale of Cucho Hérnandez to La Liga’s Real Betis.
Abou Ali, 26, scored three times at the Club World Cup and has represented the Palestinian national team six times.
LAFC to add Canadian international Mathieu Choinere
LAFC might already be among the contenders in the Western Conference, but they look set to add Canadian international midfielder Mathieu Choinére from Grasshopper Zurich, further bolstering their midfield.
The Athletic report the 26-year-old will return to MLS this summer, after spending a single season abroad in Switzerland’s top division, where he played just 17 games. Previously, he was a standout with CF Montréal, earning a 2023 MLS All-Star nod and scoring 11 goals and three assists over 89 starts.
While Montréal have struggled since his departure, landing at LAFC as his returning MLS destination makes sense, as both the Southern Californian club and Grasshopper share ownership.
With LA, he will hope to team up with Mark Delgado and others, and earn significant minutes ahead of Canada’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Inter Miami close on Rodrigo De Paul
Of all the rumours grabbing headlines in recent weeks, Rodrigo De Paul’s proposed transfer from Atletico Madrid to Inter Miami has been the most significant. While not yet official, several outlets report that De Paul is set to join the Herons on loan this summer, before becoming a designated player through the following four seasons.
Miami will have the option to trigger a $17 million purchase clause, at which point a four-year contract will kick in.
While Miami would have preferred to bring De Paul in permanently from the start, the challenges of MLS rules meant he had to join on loan as a TAM player –– and will earn around only $800,000 against the salary cap, before switching to a DP contract next season.
If it were not for the ability to find a solution within the rules, Miami would have had to open a DP spot, likely by removing one of Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba or Sergio Busquets from the roster. Instead, it looks as though the club will opt not to bring back Busquets as a DP, and transition De Paul to that position.
With Atlético Madrid in La Liga in 2024-25, De Paul scored three goals and contributed five assists. He would be expected to have a more significant attacking impact in MLS, especially while playing in a midfield tandem with Busquets. At this point, the deal is all but official, and he is expected to debut in the Leagues Cup on July 30.
Charlotte FC look to add Cruz Azul's Giorgos Giakoumakis
Charlotte FC made a big move in the winter when they brought in winger Wilfried Zaha from Galatasaray, but The Crown are in the market for more. According to reports, the North Carolina club made an offer to Liga MX’s Cruz Azul for former Atlanta United striker Giorgos Giakoumakis. However, the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners declined the MLS side’s offer.
Talks are continuing on both sides though, as Charlotte seeks an instant replacement at striker for Patrick Agyemang, after selling the former MLS SuperDraft pick, turn USMNT starter to Derby County in the English Championship.
Giakoumakis, 30, scored nine goals and seven assists in 1,628 minutes last season for Cruz Azul and previously scored 22 goals and two assists in 38 MLS games with Atlanta across the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
Real Salt Lake nearing Victor Olatunji deal
Real Salt Lake have been desperate for more support for Diego Luna this season, and they might just get that with forward Victor Olatunji. Tom Bogert reports the Utah club are nearing a deal for the Sparta Prague striker, for a fee in the realm of $2.5 million, without needing to put him on a DP contract.
Olatunji, 25, has been a standout up top with Sparta Prague, scoring 12 goals and contributing two assists in 1,966 minutes in all competitions last season, bringing his Sparta total to 20 goals in 91 appearances.
Should RSL secure the deal, it leaves them with several options to bolster the roster further, as they continue their attempt to build a team that can compete with the best in MLS.