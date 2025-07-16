Inter Miami ‘Finalizing’ Major Summer Signing as Messi Reunites With Argentina Teammate
Inter Miami continue to surround Lionel Messi with some of his most trusted teammates, as everything indicates that Argentina international Rodrigo De Paul will join the Herons from Atlético Madrid.
Givemesport's Tom Bogert and Ben Jacobs report that De Paul will join Miami on loan and Atléti will exercise an option to extend the midfielder's contract until the summer of 2027 in an effort to facilitate the move.
A purchase clause worth around $17 million (€15 million) will be included in the deal, with Miami expected to trigger it at some point in the future after De Paul already agreed to a four year contract to join the MLS side.
Because he's joining the team on loan, Miami won't have to register De Paul as a designated player. Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets remain the Herons' three DP's, but with the latter's contract expiring after this season, De Paul could potentially take over his spot once Miami trigger his purchase clause.
Argentina national team insider Gastón Edul revealed earlier that that De Paul wouldn't even report to Atléti's pre-season with the move to Miami already in place. He added that the 2022 World Cup champion opted to join the Herons in a both a lifestyle and career decision.
De Paul has played alongside Messi with Argentina since late 2018. Together, they've conquered two Copa Américas and the 2022 World Cup. Often referred to as Messi's bodyguard with La Albicelesete, De Paul will play alongside his friend at the club level for the very first time.
The 31-year-old midfielder played 187 games under Diego Simeone since his arrival to the club in the summer of 2021, scoring 14 goals and assisting another 26. Despite still having plenty left to offer in European soccer, De Paul will continue his career in MLS.
The arrival of De Paul couldn't come at a better timing. The Herons are surging in the MLS standings on the back of some incredible Messi performances that have him on the brink of an astonishing milestone.
With the Leagues Cup only days away and the MLS Cup Playoffs also in the horizon, De Paul could prove to be a difference maker in Miami's 2025 silverware hopes.