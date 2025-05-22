5 Possible Destinations for Jack Grealish Amid Man City Exit Links
“I said to the club I don’t want that [a bigger squad]. I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don’t want that. I will quit,” Pep Guardiola warned after Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth.
The Spaniard’s plea is unlikely to fall on deaf ears this summer as the Cityzens prepare a significant clear-out. As they aim to reclaim their perch at the summit of English football, the club’s peripheral figures will be moved on to make room for new recruits and streamline a bloated squad.
Jack Grealish is one of those sweating over his future at the Etihad Stadium, with the England international—who is still the second-most expensive player in Premier League history excluding add-ons—having been pushed to the periphery this term. He’s made just 16 starts in all competitions and was recently snubbed in the FA Cup final despite Man City frantically searching for an equaliser.
An exit looks increasingly probable as the 29-year-old looks to rediscover his mojo and there will be an abundance of suitors. Here’s where the winger could end up.
Napoli
Napoli are just one victory away from being crowned Serie A champions and will be looking to provide manager Antonio Conte with the necessary resources to build on an immensely successful debut season. The wily Italian has regularly raided the Premier League for talent during previous spells in his home country, with Scott McTominay, Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku all arriving at Napoli from English clubs last summer.
With the Serie A leaders still aiming to fill the gaping void left by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia following his winter move to Paris Saint-Germain, Grealish could be a viable solution. The Man City forward shares attributes with the Georgian, chiefly his ability to weave past defenders and draw fouls.
Grealish has been linked with a move to Naples and would have the motivation of joining a Champions League side who will potentially be defending a league title in 2025–26. He would be offered plenty of first-team exposure but whether the Italians can afford his signature is uncertain. High wages and a significant transfer fee mean a loan move appears more likely.
Newcastle United
Newcastle are another prospective buyer if recent reports are to be believed. The Magpies, who ended their 56-year trophy drought earlier this term and could qualify for the Champions League, are rumoured to be targeting wide forwards in the coming transfer window, with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy their only options in those positions at present.
Those are some pretty impressive weapons but Newcastle must bolster their ranks for next season’s European venture. Their lack of depth negatively impacted their 2023–24 campaign, with the Tynesiders finishing bottom of their Champions League group on their return to the competition and struggling to maintain standards domestically.
Grealish would be an exciting recruit and could swiftly establish himself as a fan favourite. Eddie Howe has a track record of improving individuals with his impressive man management ability and the Man City star could prosper from being given more freedom at St James’ Park. Newcastle are less likely to struggle with the finances of a deal, too.
Borussia Dortmund
Signal Iduna Park has often proven a safe refuge for Englishmen in their time of need. Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham both thrived in black and yellow, while Jamie Gittens is currently flourishing at Borussia Dortmund alongside Chelsea loanee Carney Chukwuemeka. Could Grealish benefit from a Bundesliga boost?
Well, most probably. The division’s attacking style would certainly suit his skillset, with wide players traditionally being offered plenty of room to strut their stuff and expose high defensive lines. Grealish’s trickery could see him thrive in Germany.
Dortmund have been tentatively linked with Grealish in recent months but, much like Napoli, a loan move seems more likely than a permanent transfer. Whether Man City would be willing to sanction a temporary exit remains to be seen.
Tottenham Hotspur
Newly-crowned Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur will be busy in the transfer market this summer. While a first trophy in 17 years has papered over some cracks, Ange Postecoglou—whose future is uncertain in north London—has still witnessed 25 defeats this season and been unable to prevent Spurs from sinking to 17th in the Premier League. With Champions League football to come next term, quality and experience is needed.
That’s where Grealish could come in handy. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been an amazing servant to the club but his influence is waning with age, while the Lilywhites are not certain to sign Mathys Tel permanently. They’re short on difference-makers in wide positions and would be foolish to ignore Grealish’s creativity and ball carrying abilities.
Postecoglou allows his wide men to play with great freedom and, unlike Guardiola, is willing to sacrifice some tactical organisation for self-expression. Grealish could blossom in such an environment and help make Tottenham a thoroughly enjoyable watch once more.
Aston Villa
Returning to your former employers is never straightforward—just ask Man City’s İlkay Gündoğan—and things are made even harder when the relationship has soured. Grealish is no longer adored by the Aston Villa faithful, who have voiced their displeasure over his 2021 move to the Etihad.
Whether the bridge is ablaze or completely burnt remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not inconceivable that Villa welcome Grealish back. Is it likely? No. Would it make sense? Yes.
The Villans could be competing in the Champions League for a second successive season as Unai Emery continues to sprinkle his stardust in the Midlands, with a flurry of January signings highlighting Villa’s need for strong squad options. Marcus Rashford was one of those brought in on loan and the Manchester United forward has looked lively, although he may move elsewhere on a permanent deal this summer.
Grealish could be an alternative target to Rashford despite their differing play styles, with Villa lacking depth out wide. He would return to familiar surroundings and could benefit hugely from Emery’s tactical instructions and man management. There are few coaches better placed to get a tune out of Grealish than the Spaniard.