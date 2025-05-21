Ange Postecoglou Addresses Spurs Future After Winning Europa League Trophy
Ange Postecoglou said he wins trophies in his second season, but now that he's done it what's on the docket for a third? The Australian manager opened up about his future at Tottenham Hotspur after defeating Manchester United in the Europa League final.
Spurs' victory marked the end of a 17-year trophy drought at the north London club. After a poor Premier League season and coming up a stage short in the Carabao Cup, supporters can rest easy knowing they'll be playing in the Champions League next season. And, they now know where their manager stands moving forward.
Postecoglou spoke to TNT after the game about his future after achieving this season's goal.
“I've had such a laser focus on winning this, whatever happens, happens. We're still building this team. It's a young team, we need to add experience and now we are in the Champions League. I've been trying to build a team that can be challenging for the next four or five years. I'm the manager of the football club, that decision is not in my hands. All I know is having this around my neck [the medal] means we have won a trophy. I don't feel I have completed the job. We're still building. Since I came here I had the belief of trying to win something and we have done that and I want to build on it,” the manager said.
Much has been made of Spurs' season, but lifting the trophy could, and in the eyes of other should, keep him in the job despite a poor domestic campaign. If the result had gone another way, the decision for the club is likely much easier. Instead, he's motivated and willing to commit, at least, another year to Spurs. Whether or not the club decides to is a question for the summer. Until then, the celebrations will continue to unfold.
Postecoglou also joined the CBS team to talk about Spurs' historic result.
“I can't put it into words. I know what it means to the football club, I know what it means to supporters. It's no secret we've had a tough year, but I've just had this thing inside me the back half of the year, just one focus, one target. And this was it. To achieve it today, like I said I know what it means to the club. It's had the tag of a nearly team for a long time. The only way you break those is by winning things and we did that today,” the manager said.
“Look, it's been the toughest couple years I've had in my career. I knew it going into it. This football club's had world-class managers, a lot better credentialed than I am and haven't been able to get there. I knew I had a massive challenge in front of me. This year, obviously, the added stress of the injury situation we had and trying to navigate that... We went deep into Carabao Cup, once we got knocked out of that my focus became Europe. It's cost us, it's cost us in the league. That's down to me, but I just had a feeling inside me that this was achievable this year and I'm thankful it all worked out.”
A historic evening for Tottenham, clarity about the future, and Champions League action to look forward to next season.