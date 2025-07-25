‘A Goal of Ours’—U.S. Soccer Standouts Talk Growth of Game Ahead of PL Summer Series
The U.S. has been in the soccer spotlight this summer with the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Gold Cup and Premier League Summer Series all taking place alongside MLS and U.S. women’s national team action.
These events are all building toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S., when the men’s national team will be under the biggest spotlight to perform and succeed in front of home crowds. The tournament could serve as an inflection point for the future of the sport stateside.
The biggest sporting event in the world could create more interest in following the national team, more motivation in following U.S. players playing abroad and more intrigue in MLS. The work laid out may be clear and there are opportunities in the mean time.
The Premier League Summer Series represents one chance to further one of the world’s biggest sports in the U.S. with Manchester United, West Ham United, Bournemouth and Everton partaking in a preseason tour across three states.
Chicago’s Soldier Field, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will host all four teams over the course of a week as they prepare for the upcoming PL season. But, as with any stateside tour, it’s an opportunity for fans to connect with clubs they follow abroad. It helps there’s an American aspect to it as well, given USMNT star Tyler Adams will be in attendance with the Cherries. One of the country's brightest hopes in the heart of midfield gets the chance to play in his backyard at the club level.
Adams’s move to the Premier League has not only furthered his career, it has also further pushed U.S. interest in European football. Same goes for the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Antonee Robinson, to name a few. Sports Illustrated spoke with Adams before last season concluded, reflecting in the part he plays in growing the game while playing in England.
“I honestly don’t think we understand the impact that we have just because we’re in the U.K. or abroad. I always find it so weird when I go home and all of a sudden someone maybe recognizes you or says ‘Good job on what you’re doing,’ because we’re not in front of these people ever. We’re in the streets of Bournemouth, Milan, Turin.
“The impact goes so much further but it’s really hard to understand that when you’re not in front of Americans every single day. It’s definitely a goal of ours. I’ve talked to Christian, Weston, the other guys. We want to grow the sport so desperately in the U.S., and I think we’re doing it at an O.K. caliber. But we just don’t understand the impact quite yet,” Adams said.
Adams gets the opportunity to play in front of fans and family with his club team.
“I don’t think people really understand how long it’s been since I’ve played in the United States on a consistent basis. You can always look at the national team, but when you play with them we play in places nowhere near my family, or nowhere near where I came from. To have that opportunity to go back and play with the national team and Bournemouth, I think the club scenario is really unique when you’re able to go home and people are able to watch the club you play for week-in and week-out in a different country playing in your backyard. I’m excited to play in front of friends and family.”
Elsewhere this summer in another venture, Tim Howard and Clint Dempsey have worked with U.S. healthcare company Abbott and Real Madrid on the Dream Team initiative to improve the pipeline system in a country that is still learning to love soccer as a whole.
Both USMNT legends have become popular pundits after enjoying successful careers nationally and internationally. Now, they are fans of the game but still playing a part in growing it. Howard sat down with SI during the Gold Cup to discuss his involvement with Abbott Dream Team.
“Hopefully it’s not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it is kind of to be selected to train and go over and play in front of Real Madrid staff. I mentioned to these kids that I wished I had that opportunity. It did not exist. There’s a different set of energy and nerves when the spotlight's on you and you have to perform. It’s pretty special to see their faces and see how eager they are. The passion that Abbott and I have of growing the game in every form on every level in this country is important.
“The growth of the game is bigger than I thought it could be on so many different levels,” Howard added.
The Premier League Summer Series returns Saturday, July 26, kicking off the second iteration of the preseason event. The inaugural event in 2023 saw Chelsea win the competition, but it was canceled in 2024 amid a dispute between the league body and clubs participating over a broadcast deal, per The Athletic.